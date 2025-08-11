Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Maryland’s Parent-Erasure Pattern: Dangerous Crossroads in Custody Law
Introduction
  
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
2
Maryland’s New Family Law Loophole: Erasing Parents Without Evidence
In Reichert v.
  
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
5
The Blueprint of Family Court Abuse: Lessons from Reichert v. Hornbeck
In a just society, courts are meant to be the safeguard against tyranny—where facts outweigh feelings, and law prevails over politics.
  
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
3
13 Lessons I’ve Learned About Life In Hard Times — But Don’t Ever Seem to Get Right
Sometimes you need to hear it from someone else struggling to help you find your way.
  
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
3
The Judge Who’s Missing: Why Family Courts Fail Without the Right Bench
Family court was designed to be the place where the most intimate disputes are handled with care, fairness, and a laser focus on the best interests of…
  
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
2
Bleeding a Father Dry: The Orchestrated Financial Assault on William Sewell in South Carolina Family Court
“They didn’t just try to take my kid—they tried to take everything.”
  
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
3
Fighting Back: How to Stand Up to Corrupt Attorneys and Judges in Family Court Without Losing Everything
The American family court system was designed to protect the best interests of children.
  
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
6
Who Broke the Family? How Politicians Helped Corrupt the Courts and Undermine American Values
In America’s crumbling family court system, the question that won’t go away is this: Who’s responsible?
  
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
3
Top 10 Worst Politicians for Family Values: How Their Laws and Leadership Helped Break American Families and Corrupt the Courts
In America, “family values” is a phrase politicians love to shout on campaign trails — while quietly supporting policies that dismantle the very…
  
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
4
Forget Epstein’s Ghost—It’s Time Trump Took Aim at the Real Threat: America’s Corrupt Family Courts
While the media froths at the mouth over every crumb from the Epstein files, America’s broken family court system continues to devour families in…
  
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
22
When Justice Sleeps: What Happens When the Judge Doesn’t Read Your File
The courtroom is silent.
  
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
1
Child Custody in 2025: Behind the Numbers Lies a System Still Stacked Against Fathers
In the United States, family court is where justice often goes to die quietly, buried under sealed records, whispered backroom deals, and a system that…
  
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
60
