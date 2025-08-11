Subscribe
Maryland’s Parent-Erasure Pattern: Dangerous Crossroads in Custody Law
Introduction
Aug 11
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
5
2
Maryland’s New Family Law Loophole: Erasing Parents Without Evidence
In Reichert v.
Aug 11
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
6
5
The Blueprint of Family Court Abuse: Lessons from Reichert v. Hornbeck
In a just society, courts are meant to be the safeguard against tyranny—where facts outweigh feelings, and law prevails over politics.
Aug 10
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
7
3
13 Lessons I’ve Learned About Life In Hard Times — But Don’t Ever Seem to Get Right
Sometimes you need to hear it from someone else struggling to help you find your way.
Aug 10
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
5
3
The Judge Who’s Missing: Why Family Courts Fail Without the Right Bench
Family court was designed to be the place where the most intimate disputes are handled with care, fairness, and a laser focus on the best interests of…
Aug 9
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
6
2
Bleeding a Father Dry: The Orchestrated Financial Assault on William Sewell in South Carolina Family Court
“They didn’t just try to take my kid—they tried to take everything.”
Aug 8
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
6
3
Fighting Back: How to Stand Up to Corrupt Attorneys and Judges in Family Court Without Losing Everything
The American family court system was designed to protect the best interests of children.
Aug 7
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
8
6
Who Broke the Family? How Politicians Helped Corrupt the Courts and Undermine American Values
In America’s crumbling family court system, the question that won’t go away is this: Who’s responsible?
Aug 7
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
2
3
Top 10 Worst Politicians for Family Values: How Their Laws and Leadership Helped Break American Families and Corrupt the Courts
In America, “family values” is a phrase politicians love to shout on campaign trails — while quietly supporting policies that dismantle the very…
Aug 7
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
3
4
Forget Epstein’s Ghost—It’s Time Trump Took Aim at the Real Threat: America’s Corrupt Family Courts
While the media froths at the mouth over every crumb from the Epstein files, America’s broken family court system continues to devour families in…
Aug 6
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
23
22
When Justice Sleeps: What Happens When the Judge Doesn’t Read Your File
The courtroom is silent.
Aug 6
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
3
1
Child Custody in 2025: Behind the Numbers Lies a System Still Stacked Against Fathers
In the United States, family court is where justice often goes to die quietly, buried under sealed records, whispered backroom deals, and a system that…
Aug 6
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
3
60
