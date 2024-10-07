About Father & Co.

Father & Co. is a platform dedicated to sharing the real and often painful experiences of fathers navigating the complexities of divorce, parental alienation, and the family court system. It’s a space where men can find solidarity and support, especially those facing discrimination due to disabilities or biases against fathers in custody disputes. Here, we shed light on the challenges of maintaining a relationship with one’s children when the odds seem stacked against you, and the system feels unresponsive or unjust. Our mission is to create a community where stories are shared, struggles are acknowledged, and voices are amplified in the fight for fair and equal treatment for all fathers.

About Michael Phillips

Michael Phillips is a dedicated father, advocate, and creator behind Father & Co., a platform aimed at shedding light on the struggles fathers face in society and the family court system. With firsthand experience navigating the challenges of divorce, parental alienation, and disability discrimination, Michael is using his voice for those who feel unheard and unsupported. Despite battling epilepsy, ADHD, and PTSD, he has tirelessly fought for his rights and the right to maintain a relationship with his child. Through Father & Co., Michael shares his journey, offering support and resources to others facing similar battles, while advocating for fair treatment and justice for fathers everywhere.

Member, National Writers Union (NWU)

