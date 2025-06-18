The Business of Broken Families: How Corporations Profit from Child Support Enforcement
When we talk about child support enforcement, most Americans imagine a fair process—designed to protect children, hold parents accountable, and ensure financial stability. What they don’t realize is that behind the curtain lies a powerful network of administrative agencies and private corporations that profit from pain, conflict, and the destruction of …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.