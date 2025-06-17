The Courtroom That Erased Fatherhood: Four Father's Days Without a Word
This past Sunday marked the fourth Father’s Day that Jeff Reichert spent without hearing from his son. No call. No card. Not even a whisper.
Four Father’s Days.
Four years of silence.
Four years of sanctioned cruelty disguised as justice.
Four years of being illegally thrown in jail, threatened with jail, and harassed about going to jail constantly.
Father &…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.