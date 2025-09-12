For decades, politicians, pastors, and pundits have preached about the “decline of marriage” and the collapse of the American family. The sermon always sounds the same: men won’t commit, people have abandoned traditional values, families aren’t what they used to be. But here’s the part nobody in power wants to say out loud:

You can’t save marriage until you change the laws that incentivize mothers to divorce.

Marriage is no longer the stable covenant it was for generations past. For fathers, it has become one of the riskiest contracts they can enter into—riskier than a business deal, a mortgage, or even signing enlistment papers for war. At least in those other arrangements, the rules are clear. In marriage, the state itself reserves the right to rewrite the rules at any moment, and almost always in favor of the mother if children are involved.

The Legal Jackpot of Divorce

Let’s start with what divorce looks like today.

In theory, America abolished the “tender years doctrine”—the old presumption that young children belong with their mothers—decades ago. In practice, however, courts still overwhelmingly side with mothers in custody disputes. Studies consistently show that mothers are awarded primary custody in around 70–80% of contested cases. Fathers are usually left with “visitation,” often every other weekend and maybe a dinner or two during the week.

Alongside custody comes the money. Child support formulas often assume fathers are little more than wallets. Even if a father is an involved parent, the court system treats him as a secondary figure whose role is to pay, not parent. Monthly checks are mandatory, backed by wage garnishment, license suspensions, and even jail time.

Put simply: the system rewards the parent who files for divorce. A mother can walk away with the children, the house, and a stream of income from the father—all without proving abuse, infidelity, or neglect. Thanks to no-fault divorce, all she has to do is say the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

Is it any wonder that women initiate nearly 70% of divorces—and close to 90% of divorces among college-educated couples? When the incentives are this clear, behavior follows.

No-Fault Divorce: The Silent Killer of Marriage

The introduction of no-fault divorce in the 1970s was hailed as a progressive reform. Couples could now end marriages without airing ugly accusations in court. In reality, it turned marriage from a binding covenant into something closer to a lease agreement—easy to break, one-sided, and enforceable only when it benefits the state.

No-fault divorce means that one person can unilaterally end the marriage, triggering the entire machinery of family court. There is no penalty for being the one to leave, no obligation to prove wrongdoing. The spouse who wants to stay married has no voice. If there are children, the state steps in as referee—and then quietly becomes a financial stakeholder.

The State as Silent Partner

Most Americans have no idea that states make money off custody and child support cases. Under federal law—specifically Title IV-D of the Social Security Act—states receive federal funds based on how much child support they collect. The more orders they issue, and the more aggressively they enforce them, the more money flows into state coffers.

This creates a perverse incentive. Courts and agencies are not neutral arbiters of fairness; they are financial beneficiaries of broken families. Equal parenting doesn’t generate revenue. High-conflict custody battles do.

This is why courts resist shared parenting, even though decades of research show children do best when both parents remain actively involved. Equal parenting threatens the revenue stream. Keeping fathers on the margins keeps the federal dollars flowing.

Marriage as a Trap for Men

So what does this mean for men considering marriage? It means they are walking into a legal minefield.

The vows might say “for better or worse, in sickness and in health,” but the law says otherwise. A man can love his wife, provide for his family, and devote himself to his children—and still lose them all in a single court order. He can be reduced to a weekend visitor in his child’s life, forced to finance a household he no longer lives in, while the state congratulates itself for “protecting the child’s best interests.”

Imagine signing a business contract where the other party could walk away at any time, take half your assets, claim custody of your children, and require you to pay them every month for decades. Would you ever sign that deal? Of course not. And yet, that’s what marriage has become under modern family law.

This is why more and more men are refusing to marry. It’s not because they hate women, or fear intimacy, or reject family. It’s because the legal system has transformed marriage into a game of Russian roulette that men overwhelmingly lose.

The Human Cost

Critics will say, “But what about the children? Surely divorce is better than forcing people to stay in unhappy marriages.” That argument collapses under scrutiny.

Children don’t benefit when one parent is erased. Study after study confirms that children with equal access to both parents fare better across the board—academically, emotionally, and socially. They are less likely to fall into poverty, drop out of school, or end up in the criminal justice system.

Yet family courts routinely deny equal parenting arrangements, even in cases where both parents are fit and willing. Fathers are sidelined, not because it’s best for the child, but because it’s what the system is designed to produce.

And let’s be clear: this isn’t just unfair to men. It’s devastating to children. The state’s obsession with turning fathers into financial providers instead of full parents has left a generation of kids growing up without consistent access to their dads. The results are visible everywhere—from rising crime to collapsing school performance to a generation of boys searching for role models who aren’t there.

What Real Reform Would Look Like

If we are serious about saving marriage and restoring families, we cannot do it through sermons, counseling sessions, or moral lectures. The problem isn’t just cultural—it’s structural. Until we fix the laws, marriage will remain a losing bet for fathers.

Here’s what real reform looks like:

Presumption of Equal Parenting

Custody disputes should start with the assumption of 50/50 parenting time, unless proven otherwise. Fit parents deserve equal rights, period. End Federal Incentives for Divorce

Title IV-D funding must be reformed or repealed. Courts should not profit from broken families. Reform No-Fault Divorce (When Children Are Involved)

If there are kids, divorce should require cause—abuse, neglect, or other serious misconduct. Walking away from a family should not be financially or legally rewarded. Accountability for Judges and Guardians

Family court operates in secrecy, with little oversight. Decisions that erase fathers and harm children must be transparent and appealable. Financial Fairness

Support should reflect reality, not formulas that bankrupt one parent while rewarding the other. Parents should both be expected to contribute, not just the father.

Until Then, Men Should Think Twice

Here’s the hard truth: until these reforms happen, marriage is not a safe or beneficial arrangement for fathers. Men need to recognize the risks and stop pretending otherwise.

Marriage is supposed to be a partnership. Today, it is a trap, enforced by a state that has every reason to keep breaking families apart.

So when politicians stand at the podium and cry about the “decline of marriage,” remember this: men aren’t refusing to marry because they hate commitment. They’re refusing because the system has turned marriage into a loaded gun pointed at their heads.

You can’t save marriage until you change the laws. And until that happens, men should think long and hard before signing a contract that could cost them everything.