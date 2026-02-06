In most civil litigation, a voluntary dismissal marks the end of the road. A plaintiff withdraws a case, the docket closes, and the court moves on. But in a recent Maryland family-law matter involving attorney and father Jeff Reichert, the act of withdrawal did not bring closure. Instead, it raised questions about how far courts and opposing counsel can — or should — go after a case has already been pulled back.

On February 5, 2026, a Maryland circuit court dismissed Reichert’s petition without prejudice, formally ending the matter without any findings on the merits. The dismissal meant the court made no determination as to whether Reichert’s claims were valid or invalid — only that the case would not proceed at that time.

What followed, however, was anything but routine.

A Case Withdrawn — But a Hearing That Remained

Reichert had filed the case pro se, seeking relief related to his son after years of contentious family court litigation in Anne Arundel County. In late January, rather than comply with a court directive requiring his personal appearance at a hearing, Reichert elected to voluntarily withdraw the case.

Under ordinary circumstances, that decision would have ended judicial involvement. Yet the court calendar continued to reflect a scheduled pre-trial conference even after the dismissal filing appeared on the docket.

Complicating matters further, neither party was expected to meaningfully participate. Reichert did not plan to attend based on the withdrawal. His former spouse was represented by counsel who had acknowledged a scheduling conflict but nonetheless urged the court to proceed.

The result was an unusual procedural posture: a pre-trial conference for a case that had already been withdrawn.

Importantly, Reichert’s voluntary dismissal did not follow months of inactivity or refusal to engage with the court. The record reflects consistent filings, formal notices, and pending motions — including an unresolved request for ADA accommodation — up to and including the dismissal itself. In that context, the withdrawal reads less like abandonment and more like a procedural decision made in response to unresolved access issues, jurisdictional uncertainty, and a court calendar that continued moving forward despite the absence of an active controversy.

The ADA Motion That Preceded Withdrawal

Court records show that Reichert’s decision to withdraw did not occur in a vacuum.

On January 20, 2026, three days before filing his voluntary dismissal, Reichert submitted an Emergency Motion to Prohibit Dismissal for Non-Appearance Where ADA Accommodation Is Pending, asserting that unresolved disability accommodation issues made personal appearance impracticable.

The filing undercuts later characterizations that Reichert simply refused to attend court proceedings. At the time of withdrawal, the docket reflects ongoing pretrial activity, including a joint pretrial statement and a court-issued notice regarding postponement deficiencies.

Despite the voluntary dismissal entered on January 23, scheduling and representation issues continued to ripple through the case, culminating in a February 4 order formally striking multiple attorneys as counsel — the day before a pretrial conference that technically no longer had a live case attached to it.

Defense Pushes for Punitive Dismissal

The most consequential development did not come from Reichert, but from opposing counsel.

In a letter to the court, defense attorney Brennan C. McCarthy urged the judge to convert the voluntary dismissal into a dismissal with prejudice — a far more severe outcome. Such a ruling would permanently bar Reichert from re-filing the case and could expose him to financial penalties.

McCarthy cited Maryland Rule 2-506(c) and asked the court not only to dismiss the case with prejudice, but also to order Reichert to pay all outstanding costs, including attorney fees associated with counsel for the minor child. He further suggested the court consider reserving attorney’s fees for the defense, characterizing the withdrawn petition as “arguably frivolous and unnecessary.”

In short, the defense asked the court to escalate consequences after the plaintiff had already stepped away.

The Court Declines to Escalate

The court did not grant that request.

By dismissing the case without prejudice, the judge declined to impose sanctions, declined to make factual findings, and declined to transform withdrawal into punishment. The ruling left the parties where they stood before the case was filed — at least on paper.

That restraint is notable. Maryland courts possess discretion to impose sanctions or dismiss with prejudice under certain circumstances, particularly when procedural rules are violated or litigation is conducted in bad faith. But such measures are typically reserved for cases that have been litigated through substantive stages, not those withdrawn before adjudication.

The court’s decision suggests a recognition that withdrawal, standing alone, does not justify punitive escalation.

A Pattern of Procedural Pressure?

For Reichert, the outcome did not feel like closure. He has spent years entangled in Anne Arundel County family court proceedings related to custody, enforcement, and alleged misconduct. Several prior criminal charges brought against him in that jurisdiction were ultimately dismissed, but only after periods of incarceration and repeated court appearances.

Reichert has argued that the family court system has continued to impose burdens even when he attempts to disengage — whether by withdrawing filings, appearing remotely, or representing himself. The insistence on personal appearances, the continuation of hearings after dismissal, and the post-withdrawal push for sanctions all feed that perception.

To be clear, courts have legitimate interests in managing dockets, preventing abuse of process, and protecting children’s interests. But critics argue that when withdrawal itself becomes grounds for further litigation, the system risks discouraging de-escalation — particularly for self-represented litigants.

What “Without Prejudice” Really Means

Legally, the phrase “without prejudice” is often misunderstood by the public. It does not mean the court sided with the plaintiff. It does not mean the claims were validated. It simply means the court did not decide them.

That distinction matters.

A dismissal without prejudice preserves the possibility — however remote — that a case could be re-filed under appropriate circumstances. A dismissal with prejudice forecloses that option permanently and often carries reputational and financial consequences.

In Reichert’s case, the court chose the least punitive path available, despite an invitation from defense counsel to do otherwise.

Why This Case Matters Beyond One Family

This episode illustrates a broader tension in family court systems nationwide: how to balance finality, fairness, and restraint in cases involving high conflict, self-represented parties, and children.

When courts continue proceedings after a case has been withdrawn, or entertain punitive requests post-dismissal, it raises questions about proportionality and judicial economy. At what point does process itself become punishment? And how should courts respond when a litigant attempts to step back rather than escalate?

The court’s refusal to impose sanctions here may signal an awareness of those concerns — even if the surrounding procedural choices remain open to debate.

An Ending That Wasn’t Quite an Ending

For now, the docket is closed. No findings were entered. No sanctions imposed. No costs assessed.

But the path to that quiet ending was anything but quiet.

Reichert’s case did not end with a ruling on the merits, nor with a clean procedural exit. Instead, it lingered just long enough to expose the gray area between withdrawal and punishment — a space where courts must decide whether to let a case go, or squeeze it one step further.

This time, restraint prevailed. Whether that restraint is consistently applied — and whether it comes soon enough for litigants already exhausted by the system — remains an open question.

What the Law Says

Voluntary Dismissal in Maryland Civil Cases

Under Maryland Rule 2-506, a plaintiff may voluntarily dismiss a civil action without prejudice before certain procedural milestones are reached. Once dismissed, the case is generally treated as no longer pending, and the court’s jurisdiction is limited to resolving collateral matters (such as costs already incurred).

A dismissal with prejudice, by contrast, permanently bars the claim from being refiled and is typically reserved for cases involving repeated abuse of process, failure to prosecute, or explicit findings of bad faith.

Dismissal After Answers Are Filed

When answers or substantive responses have already been filed, Rule 2-506(a)(2) requires either:

A stipulation signed by all parties , or

Leave of court

Even then, Maryland courts are expected to weigh fairness, prejudice, and procedural posture before converting a voluntary dismissal into a punitive one.

ADA Accommodations and Court Appearances

Both federal law (Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act) and Maryland court policy require courts to provide reasonable accommodations to litigants with qualifying disabilities.

When an ADA accommodation request is pending:

Courts are generally discouraged from penalizing a litigant for non-appearance

Sanctions tied to attendance may raise due process concerns

Dismissal based on non-appearance becomes procedurally sensitive

Maryland courts routinely handle accommodation issues through scheduling flexibility, remote appearance options, or continuances.

Sanctions and Attorney’s Fees

Courts may award costs or fees only where authorized by rule or statute, or where a filing is found to be frivolous, vexatious, or brought in bad faith. Voluntary dismissal alone does not automatically justify sanctions, particularly where the record reflects unresolved procedural or accommodation disputes.

Why This Matters

In cases involving voluntary dismissal, unresolved ADA accommodation requests, and continued court activity after withdrawal, the legal question is not whether dismissal occurred — but whether additional penalties or prejudice are legally justified once the case no longer exists.

Court records reflect the following sequence of filings: Emergency Motion to Prohibit Dismissal for Non-Appearance Where ADA Accommodation Is Pending (Jan. 20, 2026); Joint Pre-Trial Statement (Jan. 22, 2026); Voluntary Dismissal (Jan. 23, 2026); Line re Scheduling Conflict for Feb. 5, 2026 (Feb. 3, 2026); and subsequent orders addressing counsel appearance and scheduling entered Feb. 4, 2026.

