🚨 BREAKING: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ administration has officially erased the term “pregnant woman” from state administrative rules, replacing it with “pregnant member,” and has changed “father” to “other parent.”

This change comes under Clearinghouse Rule 25-004, filed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on September 3, 2025. It alters key provisions in prenatal and family care regulations. Where the law once referred plainly to “pregnant women” and “fathers,” it now speaks of “pregnant members” and “other parents.”

What Changed

“Pregnant woman” → “Pregnant member”

“Father” → “Other parent”

References to “recipient” or “mother” replaced with generic program terms like “member” or “person.”

These edits appear minor on paper but carry enormous cultural weight. They remove direct acknowledgment of biological reality: that only women can become pregnant, and that fathers are a distinct and irreplaceable role in the family.

Why It Matters

Governor Evers’ DHS argues the changes are about inclusion—ensuring legal clarity for same-sex couples and modern family structures in state health programs like Medicaid. But critics say this is less about clarity and more about ideology. By erasing sex-specific terms, the administration is flattening the very foundations of family language.

Mothers become “members.”

Fathers become “other parents.”

This isn’t just semantics. It redefines family in a way that minimizes the cultural, biological, and moral importance of motherhood and fatherhood.

Political Context

This move follows a series of similar attempts by Evers:

His 2025-2027 budget proposal infamously tried to swap “mother” for “inseminated person” in IVF laws.

He has defended such changes as necessary to “provide legal certainty.”

Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee stripped many of those edits out of the budget.

Now, through administrative rulemaking—backed by a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that limited legislative oversight—Evers has found a way to push the same agenda without public debate.

Backlash

Republicans, including Rep. Amanda Nedweski (R–Pleasant Prairie) and Rep. Clint Moses (R–Menomonie), blasted the changes as mocking mothers and erasing fathers. Critics argue that Evers is advancing a fringe ideological project at the expense of reality and tradition.

Outside Wisconsin, the controversy echoes national battles. Americans watched similar outrage earlier this year when Evers’ IVF language—“inseminated person”—drew ridicule from the Republican Governors Association and public figures like Elon Musk.

Critical View

Inclusivity should never come at the cost of truth. Mothers and fathers are not interchangeable placeholders—they are unique roles with unique responsibilities. Reducing them to sterile, bureaucratic labels like “members” and “other parents” reflects a dangerous cultural drift: government attempting to rewrite nature by regulation.

At stake is more than just words on a page. It is whether the state acknowledges the realities of motherhood and fatherhood—or whether, in the name of political correctness, it erases them altogether.