Why the NY Attorney General's Office Failed to Act—Despite the Evidence
In 2020, New York launched a supposedly groundbreaking oversight office designed to hold police accountable: the Law Enforcement Misconduct Investigative Office (LEIMIO), housed within the Attorney General’s Office under Executive Law § 75.
By 2021, the New Rochelle Police Department (NRPD) began sending formal referrals about Officer Lane Schlesinger—a …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.