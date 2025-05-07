Why Hiring a Lawyer Can Make You a Ward of the Court — And Strip You of Your Rights
The shocking legal truth behind attorney loyalty, jurisdiction traps, and why pro se litigants may be the only ones with real power left.
If you think your lawyer works for you, think again.
In the legal fiction we’ve been sold, hiring a lawyer is how you “get justice.” But buried in the law books, court decisions, and federal statutes lies a disturbing reality: when you hire an attorney, you may actually be forfeiting your rights—not asserting them.
