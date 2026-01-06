Father & Co.

Bruce Eden
just now

Over 50% of custody disputes start with a false allegation of domestic violence (which leads to false child abuse allegations) instituted by one parent, usually the woman in over 80% of all domestic violence cases. This, then, becomes the status quo. The father is deemed a violent, unreliable, and even dangerous parent, when in almost every case, he never was. Domestic violence allegations only seem to "pop up" during the filing of the initial divorce complaint, usually filed first by the wife. No allegations of domestic violence have ever appeared during the marriage before the divorce, but all of a sudden they are initiated at the time of divorce. This is a clear indicator of a false allegation.

What happens is that the man is unceremoniously ripped from his own house (residence) and thrown out in the street with his clothes on his back (as one NJ Judge told other judges at a domestic violence judicial conference to do--as reported in a 1996 NJ Law Journal article). He is blindsided by this. Police are often called in to remove the man in the evening around dinner time or after he goes to bed, even though there is no warrant involved. He is told to get out and is, maybe, given 10-15 minutes to get his clothes, belongings, etc. to take with him. Many times the man has valuables in the house (e.g., jewelry, gold & silver coins or bars, guns, etc.). He is not allowed to even grab these. These valuables often disappear once the divorce has started, and unless he has a specific inventory, with photos, of the valuables, he's usually out of luck. I know of one father who had a $100,000 gun collection. The police divvied it up amongst themselves. False domestic violence allegations are an unconstitutional, unlawful tactic, usually in concert with the police and the courts. This is why men/fathers have to immediately respond, either with a counter-domestic violence allegation for harassment and criminal coercion, and/or a civil complaint for money damages tied into the divorce complaint, in order to recoup lost assets.

A small number of cases have had a history of domestic violence, but this does not set the trend to cut off the man, usually, from the children. Domestic violence allegations are the "atomic bomb" in divorce custody proceedings. It is usually started and recommended by unscrupulous lawyers, many times from women's rights attorneys, and/or women's rights groups, and/or women friends who've experienced divorce.

Caselaw, in numerous states, have and are addressing these false allegations of domestic violence being used as a strategy and/or tactic to obtain unfair advantage in a divorce, child custody, or financial support matter.

