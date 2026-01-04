Father & Co. exists because too many people disappear quietly inside systems that are supposed to protect them.

Not because they walked away —

but because those systems made it easier to erase them than to listen.

Family courts.

Protective orders.

Closed-door hearings.

Endless paperwork.

Silence disguised as “process.”

Father & Co. was created to document what happens after the headlines fade — when cases stall, rights erode, families fracture, and people are expected to endure it alone.

What This Work Actually Takes

This work is not automated.

It takes:

Time to read court records, filings, and transcripts

Persistence to track cases past their supposed “resolution”

Writing that balances clarity, accuracy, and humanity

Emotional labor that isn’t visible, but is very real

Most of this work happens quietly, without institutional backing, grants, or sponsors.

Why I’m Asking Now

I’ve resisted asking for support for a long time.

Not because the work isn’t worth it —

but because many of the people who rely on it are already under pressure.

But the reality is simple:

This work cannot continue indefinitely without support.

If Father & Co. has helped you:

Understand what’s happening to you or someone you care about

Feel less alone navigating opaque or hostile systems

Put words to something you couldn’t explain

Or recognize patterns you were told didn’t exist

Then you already understand why this work matters.

What Support Makes Possible

Supporting Father & Co. helps sustain:

Ongoing reporting and case follow-ups

Practical guidance for navigating complex or adversarial systems

Documentation that doesn’t disappear when it becomes inconvenient

A public record that says: this happened, and it matters

There is no paywall on core reporting.

There is no gated access to survival information.

Support is about continuity, not exclusivity.

How to Support

If you’re able, you can become a Supporting Member for:

$5/month

$50/year

This is simply a way to help keep the work alive.

If you can’t support financially, reading, sharing, and staying engaged still matters more than you know.

Either way — thank you for being here.

Father & Co. exists because people refused to disappear quietly.