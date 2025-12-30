Father & Co.

Richard Luthmann
33m

This is dead on. Family court advocacy is saturated with unresolved trauma, and pretending otherwise is dishonest and destructive. Many advocates are still fighting the original injury—the loss of a child, the humiliation of a courtroom, the gaslighting by “experts.” That pain fuels passion, but it also distorts judgment. Every disagreement becomes betrayal. Every nuance becomes treason. I’ve seen it up close: people confuse personal healing with movement leadership and mistake emotional certainty for truth. The system survives because the movement self-destructs. Until advocates do the hard work of separating lived trauma from strategic reform, they will keep tearing each other apart—and the courts will keep getting away with it.

Jay V. Shore
1h

You say "Both experiences exist. Both are real."

Perhaps not. I can think of more than one woman who advocates, who at least infer, and one outright positions herself with the belief system that all men are abusers.

I don't see any quick way to join forces with irrationality and I found it much more efficient just to be on my own and do what I do.

The irony is that I've done my best to help women as well as men, in a genuine heart space, and that is quickly fading because of men continuing to be labeled as the problem, and truth be told, I'm a victim that isn't supposed to talk about it, because I'm a man.

Fuck that, and fuck the people who don't allow both sides to have a story.

Thank you for this article, it does bring up a really prevalent problem in the advocacy world.

