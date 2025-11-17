Maryland is facing a crisis—one that lawmakers, judges, and bail commissioners never seem to take seriously until after the blood is already spilled. And last week, Waldorf witnessed yet another example of the system’s predictable and preventable failure.

A woman was beaten twice in the same night by the same man.

A toddler was struck in the second attack.

And the only reason the second assault occurred was because the State of Maryland let it happen.

The Bowman Case: A Case Study in Systemic Failure

On November 7, 2025, police arrested 40-year-old James Bowman III for punching a woman in the face and biting her hand. EMS treated her at the scene. He was taken to jail.

Six hours later—six—Bowman was released on his own recognizance. No bail. No monitoring. No state-mandated protection. Just a polite “don’t do that again.”

Less than an hour later, he returned and beat the same woman while she held a toddler, striking the child in the head. Officers found the victim covered in blood.

Only after a second assault—of both a woman and child—was Bowman finally held without bond.

This is not justice.

This is not public safety.

And it raises a painful question:

Why do domestic violence victims in Maryland only matter after they’re beaten twice?

Maryland Has a Pattern—And It’s Deadly

The Bowman case is not an anomaly. It’s a pattern—one we’ve seen again and again across the state, from Baltimore to PG County to Anne Arundel to Charles.

Across Maryland, violent offenders are being:

released on personal recognizance

released after probation violations

released while awaiting trial for violent felonies

released after prior murders or rapes

released despite documented risks of reoffending

And the result is always the same: more victims.

Look at the recent cases:

1. Gerald Andre Thomas (PG County)

Released while awaiting trial for murder → fires into two occupied homes with children inside.

2. Raymond Lunn (Baltimore)

Released after violating parole for a prior attempted rape → attempts to rape another woman weeks later.

3. Reginald Lively (Baltimore)

Paroled after two prior murders → commits a third murder, stabbing his elderly neighbor 88 times.

4. Rico Allison (Baltimore County)

Paroled from a 42-year sentence → commits a violent assault → flees → still at large five years later.

These cases are not about “racial disparities” or “mass incarceration narratives.”

They are about a justice system that refuses to protect victims, women, children, and law-abiding citizens—regardless of race.

And domestic violence victims overwhelmingly pay the price.

The Brutal Question: Why Don’t Domestic Violence Victims Matter in Maryland?

If a stranger assaulted you, the system would take it seriously.

If a repeat violent offender robbed a gas station, bail would be high.

If a parolee violated supervision, most states would revoke release.

But domestic violence cases in Maryland get funneled into a different universe:

low or no bail

minimal supervision

probation over incarceration

quick releases to “reduce jail populations”

commissioners instructed to consider “equity” and “alternatives to detention”

victims pressured into silence

children treated as collateral damage

Maryland treats domestic violence not as a violent crime—but as a “relationship dispute.”

And that mindset is killing people.

Bail Reform Without Safety Reform Is a Recipe for Violence

Maryland’s bail system is one of the most lenient in the country. District commissioners—not judges—make most release decisions. They have only minutes to evaluate:

criminal history

danger to the community

risk of reoffending

prior violence

prior failures to appear

protective orders

victim statements

And many times, they don’t even have the full file.

This is how a man like Bowman can commit a violent assault… be released in six hours… and commit a worse assault before the sun rises.

We’re told this is “progressive justice.”

We’re told this is “equitable.”

We’re told this is “reform.”

But to the victims, it feels like abandonment.

Behind Every Release Is a Commissioner or Judge Who Signed the Paperwork

Let’s ask the hard questions:

Who approved Bowman’s release?

Who ignored his violence?

Who decided “promise not to hit her again” was sufficient protection?

Why is a toddler’s safety less important than an offender’s convenience?

These decisions aren’t abstract.

They have names.

They have signatures.

And they have consequences.

The Political Narrative Is Failing Real People

We hear constant claims that Maryland’s justice system is “too harsh,” especially against men of color.

But look at the data:

Maryland repeatedly releases violent offenders—regardless of race—in the name of reform, equity, or reducing prison populations.

The victims of these releases?

women

mothers

children

elderly neighbors

families asleep in their homes

When policymakers prioritize ideological narratives over reality, victims become invisible.

And in domestic violence cases, that invisibility is deadly.

This Isn’t About Partisanship. It’s About Safety.

Democrats blame Republicans.

Republicans blame Democrats. (Democrats control a majority of this state.)

Advocates blame racism.

Activists blame mass incarceration.

Judges blame commissioners.

Commissioners blame guidelines.

Meanwhile, victims are bleeding in their living rooms.

This is not a political issue.

This is a moral one.

What Must Change—Now

1. Mandatory No-Bail Holds for Repeat Domestic Violence Offenders

If Bowman had been held, a toddler would not have been struck in the head. Period.

2. Review and revoke weak release decisions

Commissioners must face accountability when they ignore clear danger.

3. Domestic violence must be treated as violent crime—not a “dispute”

No more “relationship incident” language. Call it what it is: assault.

4. Real consequences for probation and parole violations

A person on supervised release who reoffends should not walk free.

5. Victim safety must outweigh offender convenience

This should not be controversial.

Enough. Maryland Must Choose: Protect Offenders or Protect Victims.

The Bowman case is horrifying, but it is not surprising.

We all knew this would happen—because it happens every week somewhere in Maryland. Judges, commissioners, and lawmakers know it too.

Yet victims continue to live in fear while offenders cycle in and out of custody like it’s a revolving door.

Domestic violence victims deserve better.

Children deserve better.

Maryland deserves better.

And until the system stops prioritizing ideology over safety, we will continue reading stories like this—with new names, new bruises, and new funerals.