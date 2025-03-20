Why Do Trouble and Issues Follow Me Everywhere? The Curse of Being Misunderstood
Is it because I have ADHD? Because I may also have ASD? Because I suffer from PTSD and anxiety, brought on by years of narcissistic abuse?
Some people seem to navigate life with ease, their problems minor and their struggles manageable. But for me, it feels like I carry an invisible target on my back—one that ensures I am always running into problems, always dealing with some kind of issue, always fighting an uphill battle that never seems to end. And I can’t help but ask: Is it because I …