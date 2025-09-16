Why Do Marriage Licenses Still Exist? A Contract of Adhesion Between Citizens and the State
Marriage is one of humanity’s oldest institutions. For thousands of years, it was not a matter of government paperwork but a sacred covenant recognized “in the eyes of God” and witnessed by family, friends, and community. Couples exchanged vows in churches, synagogues, or even in small gatherings, with witnesses signing the guest book as a permanent record. That was marriage. No bureaucratic stamp, no government seal—just faith, family, and community recognition.
But in the 1920s, shortly after the passage of the 16th Amendment (creating the federal income tax) and the rise of the Federal Reserve, the state inserted itself into the marriage covenant. Enter the marriage license. Suddenly, man and woman could not simply vow themselves to one another before God and their community—they needed permission from the state. And permission, as always, came with a price.
The Government as a Third Party in Marriage
If you look closely at a marriage license, you’ll see what many overlook: there are three parties. Man, woman, and the state—whose name sits prominently at the top of the license. That makes the state the superior party in the arrangement, a third wheel with more power than either spouse. In legal terms, this is a contract of adhesion—a contract in which one party (the state) holds all the power, and the other parties (the spouses) have little choice but to accept the terms.
In nearly every other context, such contracts are considered inherently unfair. Yet somehow, when it comes to marriage, this imbalance has been normalized for generations.
The Failed Arguments for Licensing
Over the decades, governments have offered shifting justifications for marriage licensing. One by one, they have fallen apart:
Miscegenation Laws: Licenses were originally used to regulate interracial marriage. States claimed they were necessary to prevent marriages between blacks and whites. That justification was struck down in Loving v. Virginia (1967), when the Supreme Court ruled that race could not bar two people from marrying.
Mental Deficiency: Some states claimed licenses were needed to prevent marriages involving the mentally disabled. This too was eventually overturned as discriminatory.
Child Marriage: States then argued licenses were needed to prevent underage unions. Yet, many states still allow children as young as 14–16 to marry with parental permission. That rationale doesn’t hold water when the law itself undermines it.
Public Health: For years, blood tests were required under the claim that marriage licenses prevented the spread of disease. But that requirement was later deemed discriminatory and eliminated.
Every rationale the state has offered has either been overturned or abandoned. So why are marriage licenses still necessary?
A Revenue Stream and a Control Mechanism
Strip away the rhetoric and the justifications, and what remains is simple: marriage licenses are a form of taxation and control. They give the state a direct stake in the most intimate human institution. The state collects its tithe at the front end, then maintains superior authority over the marriage’s dissolution through no-fault divorce.
And no-fault divorce—with its vague “irreconcilable differences” clause—means the so-called marriage contract is no contract at all. One party can walk away at any time, leaving the other with no legal recourse. If any private business contract operated this way, courts would likely strike it down as invalid. Yet under the state’s authority, this asymmetry is enforced with the full weight of the law.
The Real Question: Why Keep Marriage Licensing at All?
If marriage is the foundation of family and society, why should the state hold veto power over it? Why should the government be the superior party in a sacred bond between man and woman? And if every justification for licensing has collapsed, why does the practice survive?
It survives because it is useful to the state. Useful for control. Useful for revenue. And useful for maintaining the illusion that the state—not God, not family, not community—is the true arbiter of marriage.
Time to Reconsider
Men, especially, must call out this overreach. The state has turned marriage into a contract of adhesion, then weaponized no-fault divorce to destabilize families further. Eliminating marriage licenses—and restoring marriage to its original form as a covenant between two people before God and community—would be a step toward rebalancing power, protecting families, and reasserting personal freedom.
Until then, the uncomfortable truth remains: when you marry with a license, you are not just marrying your spouse—you are marrying the state.
Special thanks to Bruce Eden, whose research, caselaw review, and personal insight into the financialization of family law helped shape the foundation of this article. Your work continues to educate and inspire those fighting for transparency and reform. Bruce is the Director of Dads Against Discrimination (DADS)--NJ & NY.
And, here are the arguments and caselaw to show the state is interfering with marriages:
[ a ] "FOR MANY YEARS THE LAW HAS BEEN THAT THE STATE OF NEW JERSEY IS A THIRD PARTY, IN FACT IF NOT IN NAME, IN EVERY DIVORCE ACTION". Welch v. Welch, 35 N.J.Super. 255
[ b ] "the state is a party at interest to the marriage contract or status, together with the husband and wife... ANONYMOUS v. ANONYMOUS, 62 NYS2d 130 (NY App.) ; IN NJ., DUERNER v. DUERNER, 142 N.J. Eq. 759
[ c ] "IF PARTIES SUBSEQUENT TO DIVORCE, ENTERED INTO COMMON LAW MARRIAGE, THEN NOTHING EITHER PARTY DID OR DID NOT DO THEREAFTER COULD DISSOLVE MARRIAGE. THOMAS v. THOMAS, 565 P.2d 722 (App.).
[ d ] "Where there is a conflict between the interests of the state and the interests of either of the spouses, the interests of the state will be regarded as paramount". Feikert v. Feikert, 98 N.J. Eq. 444; Marum v. Marum, 10 Misc. 2d 695 (N.Y. Fam.Ct.).
The State of New Jersey claims it is a third party to the marriage contract in all marriages. Yet, the State never discloses this to the other two parties to the contract. It never discloses what its specific performance is in order for the State's position in the contract to be valid. It never discloses what its consideration to those parties in order for the State's position in the contract to be valid. The State of New Jersey claims it is a third party to a marriage contract but never performs its end of the bargain. This is "constructive fraud". The two parties to the marriage contract, husband and wife, have been defrauded by the State of New Jersey acting as a fraudulent third party who is under no obligation to abide by the terms of the marriage contract.
If the State of New Jersey were to abide by the terms of the marriage contract then they would have to pay for a married couple's home mortgage, new car loans, trips around the world, open million dollar bank accounts, etc. Otherwise, the State of New Jersey has no business being involved in marriages.
Marriage is a fundamental, God-given right that cannot be licensed by the State in order to allow the State to become an uninvited third party. Licenses are imposed by the regulatory police powers of the State in order to do something that is illegal or unlawful. Since when did marriage, a God-given, fundamental right, become illegal or unlawful. In New Jersey, marriage licenses were once required because of interracial marriages and blood testing. Since interfering with interracial marriages is a racially motivated bias/hate crime and since 1995 blood tests are no longer necessary, why are marriage licenses required at all? In Zablocki v. Redhail, 434 U.S. 374, 98 S.Ct. 673 (1978), the U.S. Supreme Court held that marriage is fundamental right that requires strict judicial scrutiny if the State wants to interfere with marriage. The High Court held that substantial interferences with that right will therefore not be sustained merely because they are rational. In Zablocki, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Wisconsin statute that prohibited a party from marrying if they owed child support.
Yet, New Jersey, and every other state, violates those U.S. Supreme Court holdings and violates the fundamental, God-given right to marriage by stating it is a third party to every marriage. Not only is this unconstitutional but it violates Freedom of Religion as it interferes with marrying parties' rights to worship their religions. This is a direct religious persecution attack by the State on religions.
IT IS A DIRECT VIOLATION OF THE ESTABLISHMENT CLAUSE (violation of the separation of Church and State). The Establishment Clause and the Free Exercise Clause together read:
THE FIRST AMENDMENT STATES: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof..."
The Establishment Clause acts as a double security, prohibiting both control of the government by religion and political control of religion by the government. By it, the federal government of the United States and, by later extension, the governments of all U.S. states and U.S. territories, are prohibited from establishing or sponsoring religion.
There is a long line of New Jersey cases implicating the State in criminal acts of violating constitutional rights. These cases show that the state is a party to a marriage and to divorces. This is a violation of the fundamental right to marry without state interference. The state has no real compelling interest to interfere with marriages because to do so only supports the legal industry's profit motive.
MORE CASELAW TO SHOW THE STATE IS A FRAUDULENT PARTY:
The State is a party at interest to the marriage contract or status together with the husband and wife". Duerner v. Duerner, 142 N.J. Eq. 259 (E. & A. 1948).
"The law does not encourage divorce actions and regards such actions as imposing special responsibilities upon the court and attorneys as officers of the court because, in every divorce action, State is in fact, if not in name, third party having substantial interest, and public is represented by 'court's conscience'. In re Backes, 16 N.J. 430, 433-34 (1954). See also, Schlemm v. Schlemm, 31 N.J. 557, 585 (1960).
"The State is a third party to every matrimonial action to sever or void the bonds of matrimony...It has long been well settled and now stands unchallenged that marriage is a social relationship subject in all respects to the state's police power". Manion v. Manion, 143 N.J. Super. 499, 502 (Ch.Div. 1976), citing Rothman v. Rothman, 65 N.J. 219, 228 (1974).
"It has been well said that in the granting of divorces the state, as well as the parties, is interested, and that the public is represented by what is called 'the conscience of the court'...." The State is a third party to every divorce proceeding and has exclusive control of the matrimonial status of those domiciled within its borders. McLean v. Grabowski, 92 N.J. Super. 545, 547-48 (Ch.Div. 1966).
"Other contracts may be modified, restricted, or enlarged, or entirely released, upon the consent of the parties. Not so with marriage. The relation once formed, the law steps in and holds the parties to various obligations and liabilities. It is an institution in the maintenance of which, in its purity, the public is deeply interested, for it is the foundation of the family and of society, without which there would be neither civilization nor progress". McLean v. Grabowski, at 547.
The state is no longer interested in maintaining marriages. Divorce is a huge industry making many lawyers wealthy and feeding the bureaucracies associated with divorce, i.e., mental health bureaucracy, child support enforcement bureaucracy, domestic violence administration bureaucracy, etc. Lawyer created legislation has given lawyers a multitude of avenues to create as many divorces as possible. Divorce in New Jersey averages between $70,000- $100,000 per couple. Since the Divorce Reform Act was instituted, divorces jumped from under 5,000 to over 70,000. Lawyers have found a financial windfall in divorce litigation. It has become a multi-BILLION dollar industry. This is redistribution of wealth from the suffering of others into lawyers' pockets. Redistribution of wealth is a Communist construct.
As can be clearly seen in Massar v. Massar, 279 N.J. Super. 89, 94-95 (App.Div. 1995), 652 A.2d 219, the State gives "lip service" that it "does not promote divorce and as always has strong public interest in promoting marriage". See also the above cases, In re Backes, supra, and Schlemm v. Schlemm, supra. Now, we have a complete 180 degree turn-around. The New Jersey Appellate Division, in Massar v. Massar at 94, holds that "the State has adopted a public policy through statute that citizens of state shall have liberal grounds to disengage themselves from marriages...."
The License/Contract And Vows, Deceptively Secures The Agreement Of The Individuals, By Waiver, Of Their Constitutionally Protected Rights And The Constitutional Restraints On The Government/S. (aka, adhesion and implied contract).
This Is Supported By The Statement, "In The Marriage License, That The Parties Are Married Under The Laws Of The State". [see ex #1--Any marriage license].
Of note, there is the absence of the Constitution in the agreement. It is self evident, the subjects of the marriage, become the objects, of the whims of law, versus, the binding of the government, by the restraints of the Constitution. [Why Else Do We Nd In The Petitioneed A License ? ]. Today, It Is Sex Discrimination Etc. Against The Divorced Fathers. STATISTICAL EVIDENCE WILL PROVE THIS AS FACT.
In United States v. Virginia, 116 S. Ct. 2264 (1996) this Court reaffirmed in the strongest possible terms that "all gender-based classifications today" by every governmental unit must be subjected to "heightened scrutiny" under the Equal Protection Clause. The Court also reaffirmed that such classifications can pass muster under that scrutiny only if the government affirmatively advances an "exceedingly persuasive justification" for the classification.
"Silence can only be equated with fraud when there is a legal or moral duty to speak, or when an inquiry left unanswered would be intentionally misleading... We cannot condone this shocking conduct... If that is the case we hope our message is clear. This sort of deception will not be tolerated and if this is routine it should be corrected immediately" U.S. v. Tweel, 550 F2d 297, 299-300 (5th Cir. 1977).