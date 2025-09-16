Father & Co.

Theo Chino
1h

BOOM!

Bruce Eden
10m

And, here are the arguments and caselaw to show the state is interfering with marriages:

[ a ] "FOR MANY YEARS THE LAW HAS BEEN THAT THE STATE OF NEW JERSEY IS A THIRD PARTY, IN FACT IF NOT IN NAME, IN EVERY DIVORCE ACTION". Welch v. Welch, 35 N.J.Super. 255

[ b ] "the state is a party at interest to the marriage contract or status, together with the husband and wife... ANONYMOUS v. ANONYMOUS, 62 NYS2d 130 (NY App.) ; IN NJ., DUERNER v. DUERNER, 142 N.J. Eq. 759

[ c ] "IF PARTIES SUBSEQUENT TO DIVORCE, ENTERED INTO COMMON LAW MARRIAGE, THEN NOTHING EITHER PARTY DID OR DID NOT DO THEREAFTER COULD DISSOLVE MARRIAGE. THOMAS v. THOMAS, 565 P.2d 722 (App.).

[ d ] "Where there is a conflict between the interests of the state and the interests of either of the spouses, the interests of the state will be regarded as paramount". Feikert v. Feikert, 98 N.J. Eq. 444; Marum v. Marum, 10 Misc. 2d 695 (N.Y. Fam.Ct.).

The State of New Jersey claims it is a third party to the marriage contract in all marriages. Yet, the State never discloses this to the other two parties to the contract. It never discloses what its specific performance is in order for the State's position in the contract to be valid. It never discloses what its consideration to those parties in order for the State's position in the contract to be valid. The State of New Jersey claims it is a third party to a marriage contract but never performs its end of the bargain. This is "constructive fraud". The two parties to the marriage contract, husband and wife, have been defrauded by the State of New Jersey acting as a fraudulent third party who is under no obligation to abide by the terms of the marriage contract.

If the State of New Jersey were to abide by the terms of the marriage contract then they would have to pay for a married couple's home mortgage, new car loans, trips around the world, open million dollar bank accounts, etc. Otherwise, the State of New Jersey has no business being involved in marriages.

Marriage is a fundamental, God-given right that cannot be licensed by the State in order to allow the State to become an uninvited third party. Licenses are imposed by the regulatory police powers of the State in order to do something that is illegal or unlawful. Since when did marriage, a God-given, fundamental right, become illegal or unlawful. In New Jersey, marriage licenses were once required because of interracial marriages and blood testing. Since interfering with interracial marriages is a racially motivated bias/hate crime and since 1995 blood tests are no longer necessary, why are marriage licenses required at all? In Zablocki v. Redhail, 434 U.S. 374, 98 S.Ct. 673 (1978), the U.S. Supreme Court held that marriage is fundamental right that requires strict judicial scrutiny if the State wants to interfere with marriage. The High Court held that substantial interferences with that right will therefore not be sustained merely because they are rational. In Zablocki, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Wisconsin statute that prohibited a party from marrying if they owed child support.

Yet, New Jersey, and every other state, violates those U.S. Supreme Court holdings and violates the fundamental, God-given right to marriage by stating it is a third party to every marriage. Not only is this unconstitutional but it violates Freedom of Religion as it interferes with marrying parties' rights to worship their religions. This is a direct religious persecution attack by the State on religions.

IT IS A DIRECT VIOLATION OF THE ESTABLISHMENT CLAUSE (violation of the separation of Church and State). The Establishment Clause and the Free Exercise Clause together read:

THE FIRST AMENDMENT STATES: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof..."

The Establishment Clause acts as a double security, prohibiting both control of the government by religion and political control of religion by the government. By it, the federal government of the United States and, by later extension, the governments of all U.S. states and U.S. territories, are prohibited from establishing or sponsoring religion.

There is a long line of New Jersey cases implicating the State in criminal acts of violating constitutional rights. These cases show that the state is a party to a marriage and to divorces. This is a violation of the fundamental right to marry without state interference. The state has no real compelling interest to interfere with marriages because to do so only supports the legal industry's profit motive.

MORE CASELAW TO SHOW THE STATE IS A FRAUDULENT PARTY:

The State is a party at interest to the marriage contract or status together with the husband and wife". Duerner v. Duerner, 142 N.J. Eq. 259 (E. & A. 1948).

"The law does not encourage divorce actions and regards such actions as imposing special responsibilities upon the court and attorneys as officers of the court because, in every divorce action, State is in fact, if not in name, third party having substantial interest, and public is represented by 'court's conscience'. In re Backes, 16 N.J. 430, 433-34 (1954). See also, Schlemm v. Schlemm, 31 N.J. 557, 585 (1960).

"The State is a third party to every matrimonial action to sever or void the bonds of matrimony...It has long been well settled and now stands unchallenged that marriage is a social relationship subject in all respects to the state's police power". Manion v. Manion, 143 N.J. Super. 499, 502 (Ch.Div. 1976), citing Rothman v. Rothman, 65 N.J. 219, 228 (1974).

"It has been well said that in the granting of divorces the state, as well as the parties, is interested, and that the public is represented by what is called 'the conscience of the court'...." The State is a third party to every divorce proceeding and has exclusive control of the matrimonial status of those domiciled within its borders. McLean v. Grabowski, 92 N.J. Super. 545, 547-48 (Ch.Div. 1966).

"Other contracts may be modified, restricted, or enlarged, or entirely released, upon the consent of the parties. Not so with marriage. The relation once formed, the law steps in and holds the parties to various obligations and liabilities. It is an institution in the maintenance of which, in its purity, the public is deeply interested, for it is the foundation of the family and of society, without which there would be neither civilization nor progress". McLean v. Grabowski, at 547.

The state is no longer interested in maintaining marriages. Divorce is a huge industry making many lawyers wealthy and feeding the bureaucracies associated with divorce, i.e., mental health bureaucracy, child support enforcement bureaucracy, domestic violence administration bureaucracy, etc. Lawyer created legislation has given lawyers a multitude of avenues to create as many divorces as possible. Divorce in New Jersey averages between $70,000- $100,000 per couple. Since the Divorce Reform Act was instituted, divorces jumped from under 5,000 to over 70,000. Lawyers have found a financial windfall in divorce litigation. It has become a multi-BILLION dollar industry. This is redistribution of wealth from the suffering of others into lawyers' pockets. Redistribution of wealth is a Communist construct.

As can be clearly seen in Massar v. Massar, 279 N.J. Super. 89, 94-95 (App.Div. 1995), 652 A.2d 219, the State gives "lip service" that it "does not promote divorce and as always has strong public interest in promoting marriage". See also the above cases, In re Backes, supra, and Schlemm v. Schlemm, supra. Now, we have a complete 180 degree turn-around. The New Jersey Appellate Division, in Massar v. Massar at 94, holds that "the State has adopted a public policy through statute that citizens of state shall have liberal grounds to disengage themselves from marriages...."

The License/Contract And Vows, Deceptively Secures The Agreement Of The Individuals, By Waiver, Of Their Constitutionally Protected Rights And The Constitutional Restraints On The Government/S. (aka, adhesion and implied contract).

This Is Supported By The Statement, "In The Marriage License, That The Parties Are Married Under The Laws Of The State". [see ex #1--Any marriage license].

Of note, there is the absence of the Constitution in the agreement. It is self evident, the subjects of the marriage, become the objects, of the whims of law, versus, the binding of the government, by the restraints of the Constitution. [Why Else Do We Nd In The Petitioneed A License ? ]. Today, It Is Sex Discrimination Etc. Against The Divorced Fathers. STATISTICAL EVIDENCE WILL PROVE THIS AS FACT.

In United States v. Virginia, 116 S. Ct. 2264 (1996) this Court reaffirmed in the strongest possible terms that "all gender-based classifications today" by every governmental unit must be subjected to "heightened scrutiny" under the Equal Protection Clause. The Court also reaffirmed that such classifications can pass muster under that scrutiny only if the government affirmatively advances an "exceedingly persuasive justification" for the classification.

"Silence can only be equated with fraud when there is a legal or moral duty to speak, or when an inquiry left unanswered would be intentionally misleading... We cannot condone this shocking conduct... If that is the case we hope our message is clear. This sort of deception will not be tolerated and if this is routine it should be corrected immediately" U.S. v. Tweel, 550 F2d 297, 299-300 (5th Cir. 1977).

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
