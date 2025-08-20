Why Do Courts Hate Due Process? And Why It’s So Hard for Family Court Litigants to Obtain
If you’ve ever walked into a family courtroom expecting your constitutional rights to protect you, chances are you left disappointed. Family courts are notorious for operating in ways that look nothing like the constitutional ideals we’re taught in school. Words like “due process,” “fair trial,” and “equal protection” often vanish the moment a custody or divorce case hits the docket. But why is that? Why do courts seem to hate due process—and why is it so difficult for ordinary parents to obtain it?
1. Due Process Is Inconvenient for the System
Due process means evidence, procedure, notice, opportunity to respond, and a neutral decision-maker. In other words: time, work, and accountability. Family courts are swamped with cases, and judges often look for shortcuts to clear their dockets quickly. Rigidly following due process slows things down, forcing courts to evaluate facts, weigh evidence, and actually listen to parents. That is inconvenient when the machine is designed to move people through like cattle.
2. Closed Doors = No Oversight
Unlike criminal courts, family courts often operate in secrecy under the guise of “protecting children.” That secrecy shields misconduct. If the public can’t watch, it’s easier for a judge to cut corners, ignore evidence, or deny your right to speak. The absence of accountability breeds contempt for due process—it becomes optional rather than mandatory.
3. The Profit Motive
Let’s be honest: family court is a multi-billion-dollar industry. Judges, attorneys, guardians ad litem, therapists, mediators, and custody evaluators all make money when cases drag on. Due process shortens litigation because it forces decisions to be made on evidence and law, not manipulation or gamesmanship. A fair, efficient process is bad for business.
4. Judicial Immunity and Arrogance
Family court judges know they are almost untouchable. They enjoy broad judicial immunity, meaning you can’t sue them for violating your rights—even when they blatantly ignore constitutional protections. This unchecked power creates a culture where due process is treated as an optional courtesy rather than a binding obligation.
5. Parents Don’t Know How to Demand It
Most litigants in family court are self-represented, and the system counts on that ignorance. Parents walk in assuming the judge will follow the Constitution automatically. Instead, judges and attorneys exploit procedural ignorance. If you don’t affirmatively demand your rights in the correct legal language, courts act as if you waived them.
So What Can You Do When a Judge Tries to Subvert Your Rights?
Here are practical steps every litigant should keep in mind:
1. Put Everything on the Record
If it isn’t on the record, it didn’t happen. If a judge cuts you off, say: “Your Honor, I respectfully object for the record. This is a violation of my due process right to be heard.” Even if the judge ignores you, the record preserves your objection for appeal.
2. Learn the Magic Words
Courts don’t respond to emotional pleas, but they do respond to constitutional triggers. Phrases like:
“Objection: violation of my Fourteenth Amendment due process rights.”
“I request an opportunity to be heard and present evidence as required by due process.”
“I object to judicial bias and request recusal.”
These aren’t just words—they’re legal landmines. Judges know they create an appellate issue if ignored.
3. File Written Objections and Motions
Never rely solely on oral objections. Follow up in writing. A one-page motion asserting a due process violation forces the court to deal with it on paper. It also creates a paper trail that’s harder to bury.
4. Demand Specificity
If the judge issues vague orders or denies your requests without explanation, demand findings of fact and conclusions of law. Many states require judges to articulate their reasoning. Forcing them to explain exposes bias and opens the door for appeal.
5. Appeal (Even If You Don’t Win)
Appeals are expensive, slow, and discouraging—but they matter. The mere act of appealing pressures lower courts to follow the rules. Even if you lose, you signal that you won’t allow your rights to be trampled without resistance.
Final Thought: The Court’s Game Only Works If You Play Along
Family courts hate due process because it makes their jobs harder, exposes their bias, and cuts into their revenue streams. But you don’t have to accept it quietly. By putting objections on the record, invoking constitutional language, and demanding accountability, you force the system to play by its own rules—or at least give yourself a fighting chance to expose its failures.
In a world where the deck is stacked against parents, your best weapon is persistence and knowledge. Remember: if you don’t demand your rights, no one else will.
This should make courts shudder. There seems to be a wave of this going across the country:
https://thenewamerican.com/us/jury-trials-strengthen-family-courts-back-to-the-original-intent/
JURY TRIALS STRENGTHEN FAMILY COURTS — Back to the Original Intent
by Ty Bodden August 19, 2025
Arizona’s House Bill 2152 (HB2152), passed in the state House of Representatives in March 2025, would restore the right to jury trials in domestic-relations cases, reinforcing the Seventh Amendment’s constitutionally protected guarantee of due process. The U.S. Constitution, in Article VI, Clause 3, requires that state legislators take an oath to support the U.S. Constitution. Although HB2152 did not pass both chambers, other states would do well to follow Arizona’s lead.
Empowering Family Protections Through Jury Trials
HB2152 marks a significant step toward protecting family rights in cases involving divorce, legal decision-making, child custody, and parenting-time disputes. The measure allows either party to file a written demand for a jury trial at least 30 days before the scheduled trial date, enabling factual disputes to be resolved by a jury of one’s peers rather than a judge’s discretion.
Under the bill, juries may determine critical issues such as property classification, community-property valuations, child-custody “best interest” factors, relocation requests, spousal maintenance, and allegations of domestic violence or child abuse. Jury findings are then incorporated into the court’s final orders regarding support, parenting time, and maintenance. This process ensures greater accountability, transparency, and community input, allowing families to present their cases to fellow citizens who understand the realities they face — a vital safeguard for fairness and justice in contentious and emotional situations.
The Seventh Amendment
Arizona’s HB2152 reflects the original intent of the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which declares, “In Suits at common law … the right of trial by jury shall be preserved.” This safeguard, rooted in the Founders’ distrust of concentrated judicial power, upholds due process and places a check on the bench. Extending jury trials to family law also affirms the 10th Amendment’s reservation of undelegated powers to the states and the people, ensuring that communities have a voice in decisions that directly affect family life.
Although the Seventh Amendment declares that “the right of trial by jury shall be preserved” in civil cases, the U.S. Supreme Court has wrongly confined this guarantee to the federal courts. In Minneapolis & St. Louis Railroad Co. v. Bombolis (1916), the Court ruled that states are not required to provide civil jury trials under the Seventh Amendment. This refusal has allowed state courts to diminish or sidestep a safeguard the Framers saw as essential to liberty.
Common Law
At the time of the founding, “common law” referred to the English legal tradition of jury trials in courts of law, as distinct from equity courts or bench trials where judges decided cases without juries. The civil jury, older even than its criminal counterpart, served as a buffer between the individual and arbitrary power. During the colonial struggle with Britain, juries often resisted unjust laws, including tax measures, by refusing to enforce them. This check on government power was considered so vital that Anti-Federalists demanded its inclusion in the Bill of Rights, leading James Madison to draft the Seventh Amendment.
By declining to incorporate this protection against the states, the Supreme Court undermined the Founders’ intent. While states have wide latitude in running their courts under the 10th Amendment, the Seventh Amendment was meant to preserve the substance of the jury right as it existed in English common law in 1791, as recognized by the Supreme Court decisions Parsons v. Bedford (1830) and Dimick v. Schiedt (1935) — a protection against judicial overreach and legislative abuse. HB2152 reasserts the principle that justice in civil matters must ultimately rest with the people, not the courts.
Restoring Jury Trials
The push to restore jury trials in family courts comes at a time when trials — especially jury trials — have become increasingly rare in both federal and state courts. According to a 2004 article in the Journal for Empirical Legal Studies, civil jury trials in federal court now account for less than one percent of all case dispositions, down from roughly 20 percent in 1938, while criminal jury trials occur in only about two percent of federal cases. State court rates are even lower, with many states resolving fewer than half a percent of civil cases before a jury. This century-long decline, driven by procedural changes, judicial pressure to settle, and the rise of alternative dispute resolution, has reduced the public’s direct role in the justice system and concentrated decision-making in the hands of judges. HB2152 pushes against this national trend, reaffirming that jury participation is not a relic of the past, but a vital safeguard of liberty that should remain accessible in matters directly affecting citizens’ lives.
Founders’ Intent
The importance of jury trials was deeply understood by America’s Founders. As Brion McClanahan notes in The Founding Fathers Guide to the Constitution, the dissenting minority in Pennsylvania warned against “the loss of the invaluable right of trial by an unbiased jury, so dear to every friend of liberty,” calling it a change that would “prove intolerable to the people of this country.” George Mason made this one of his principal objections to the Constitution, and Richard Henry Lee declared that “it is essential in every free country, that common people should have a part and share of influence, in the judicial as well as in the legislative department.” Luther Martin likewise railed that jury trials — “the surest barrier against arbitrary power, and the palladium of liberty” — were being stripped away in key matters, warning that “with the loss of which the loss of our freedom may be dated.”
In an age of expanding judicial authority and other judicial issues, Arizona is taking steps to push back against the tendency of judges, whether elected or not, to impose rulings that may run counter to parental rights. By empowering families to defend their rights through a transparent and constitutionally grounded process, Arizona’s HB2152 strengthens both self-government and the rule of law.
Legislative Support and Broader Impact
HB2152’s passage in the state House of Representatives demonstrates a willingness among lawmakers to defend constitutional protections. The New American’s state Legislative Scorecards highlighted this bill, recognizing its stand for individual liberty and due process. While critics contend that jury trials could lengthen family-law proceedings and create backlogs in the court system, the advantages — including enhanced accountability, community participation, no rush to judgement, and the protection of God-given rights — far outweigh such concerns. State legislators should work to eliminate petty or unreasonable unconstitutional laws and penalties that violate the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition of “excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.” Doing so would reduce court backlogs and help restore a constitutional judicial system focused on prosecuting legitimate criminals.
Arizona’s action should serve as a model for other states to restore the right to jury trials in domestic-relations cases. By doing so, they would ensure that outcomes are shaped by the people rather than bureaucrats, and reaffirm the principle that justice must be rooted in the consent of the governed.
A Model for Constitutional Governance
The passage of HB2152 would be a victory for families, self-government, and the Constitution. By reaffirming the right to a jury trial, Arizona safeguards liberty and equips citizens to resist judicial overreach. This example of principled state action — grounded in the vision of America’s Founders — should inspire other legislatures to follow suit.
The New American and The John Birch Society commend Arizona’s House for passing HB2152 and encourage citizens to support legislation that protects constitutionally secured rights. Let us remain vigilant in defending freedom and ensuring that government serves — not rules — the people.
