If you’ve ever thought, “Why does the court act immediately on child support but not when I’m denied time with my child?” — you’re not alone.

Across the country, parents report the same experience:

money is enforced quickly; relationships are not.

This isn’t because parenting time doesn’t matter. It’s because the system treats these two parts of a court order very differently.

The Two Sides of the Same Order — Treated Unequally

Most custody orders contain both:

a financial obligation (child support), and

a relationship obligation (parenting time or visitation).

In theory, both exist for the child’s well-being.

In practice, only one is enforced consistently.

Child support is handled through administrative systems: wage withholding, automated notices, penalties. Parenting time usually requires a parent to prove harm, file motions, wait months, and hope a judge intervenes.

What Parents Are Told — vs. What Actually Happens

Parents are often told:

“Parenting time is just as important as support.”

“The court expects both parents to follow the order.”

But when parenting time is denied:

enforcement is slow,

remedies are vague,

and accountability is inconsistent.

That gap creates frustration — and sometimes dangerous advice.

Why “Withholding Support” Is a Trap

Some parents are told to stop paying support to force the court to act.

That almost always backfires.

Courts tend to see:

missed payments as immediate harm,

denied parenting time as a “conflict between adults.”

Even when the situation is unfair, withholding support can shift focus away from the child — and onto punishment.

The Real Issue Isn’t Money vs. Love

The real problem is selective enforcement.

When courts enforce only the financial side of an order, they unintentionally send a message:

money is mandatory,

relationships are optional.

That message harms children most of all.

What This Means for Parents

If parenting time isn’t being enforced, it doesn’t mean:

your relationship doesn’t matter,

you’re overreacting,

or you should give up.

It means the system often requires parents to:

document carefully,

escalate procedurally,

and protect their credibility over time.

That’s not fair — but it’s the reality many parents face.

Why Father & Co. Covers This

Father & Co. exists to explain what family court actually does, not just what it promises.

We believe:

children need both parents,

court orders should be enforced consistently,

and parents deserve honest guidance — not advice that puts them at legal risk.

Our paywalled guide goes deeper, offering a legally safe, step-by-step approach for parents navigating this imbalance without making their situation worse.

Want the practical checklist and deeper guidance?

Subscribers can access the full Father & Co. guide:

“When Parenting Time Isn’t Enforced: A Legally Safe Guide for Parents.”

Because protecting your relationship with your child shouldn’t require risking everything else.