Why Courts Enforce Child Support — But Often Ignore Parenting Time
An explainer for parents who feel stuck, confused, or erased
If you’ve ever thought, “Why does the court act immediately on child support but not when I’m denied time with my child?” — you’re not alone.
Across the country, parents report the same experience:
money is enforced quickly; relationships are not.
This isn’t because parenting time doesn’t matter. It’s because the system treats these two parts of a court order very differently.
The Two Sides of the Same Order — Treated Unequally
Most custody orders contain both:
a financial obligation (child support), and
a relationship obligation (parenting time or visitation).
In theory, both exist for the child’s well-being.
In practice, only one is enforced consistently.
Child support is handled through administrative systems: wage withholding, automated notices, penalties. Parenting time usually requires a parent to prove harm, file motions, wait months, and hope a judge intervenes.
What Parents Are Told — vs. What Actually Happens
Parents are often told:
“Parenting time is just as important as support.”
“The court expects both parents to follow the order.”
But when parenting time is denied:
enforcement is slow,
remedies are vague,
and accountability is inconsistent.
That gap creates frustration — and sometimes dangerous advice.
Why “Withholding Support” Is a Trap
Some parents are told to stop paying support to force the court to act.
That almost always backfires.
Courts tend to see:
missed payments as immediate harm,
denied parenting time as a “conflict between adults.”
Even when the situation is unfair, withholding support can shift focus away from the child — and onto punishment.
The Real Issue Isn’t Money vs. Love
The real problem is selective enforcement.
When courts enforce only the financial side of an order, they unintentionally send a message:
money is mandatory,
relationships are optional.
That message harms children most of all.
What This Means for Parents
If parenting time isn’t being enforced, it doesn’t mean:
your relationship doesn’t matter,
you’re overreacting,
or you should give up.
It means the system often requires parents to:
document carefully,
escalate procedurally,
and protect their credibility over time.
That’s not fair — but it’s the reality many parents face.
Why Father & Co. Covers This
Father & Co. exists to explain what family court actually does, not just what it promises.
We believe:
children need both parents,
court orders should be enforced consistently,
and parents deserve honest guidance — not advice that puts them at legal risk.
Our paywalled guide goes deeper, offering a legally safe, step-by-step approach for parents navigating this imbalance without making their situation worse.




