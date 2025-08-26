When a police officer, teacher, or corporate executive engages in misconduct, their names often make headlines, their records are scrutinized, and their reputations face public judgment. But when it comes to judges—arguably the most powerful actors in our justice system—the opposite is true. Their misconduct is shielded, their names hidden, their records sealed. Even when they commit acts that would end the careers of others, judges are protected under a veil of secrecy that leaves litigants and the public in the dark.

This raises an urgent question: Why do we allow such unchecked protection for those tasked with upholding the rule of law?

The Problem of Judicial Anonymity

Judges wield extraordinary power. They decide who keeps their children, who goes to prison, who loses property, and who keeps freedom. Yet unlike lawmakers and law enforcement officers, judges rarely face public accountability. Misconduct investigations are often kept anonymous. Disciplinary proceedings are cloaked in secrecy. Even when wrongdoing is proven, the judge may return to the bench with little more than a slap on the wrist.

Consider recent examples:

Unnamed California Judge (2025): A federal judge was charged by the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division with sexually assaulting court staff. Despite the gravity of the allegations, the judge’s name was withheld, shielding them from public scrutiny and leaving court staff—and future litigants—in uncertainty.

Unnamed Tenth Circuit Judge (2025): A judge admitted to violating the Code of Conduct for U.S. Judges by giving civics presentations to a politically affiliated group. Though the judge acknowledged wrongdoing and removed the content, the complaint was dismissed and the judge’s identity kept secret. For an ordinary lawyer, such a violation could end a career; for a judge, it barely registers as a footnote.

Indiana Judges (2019): In a case that did make headlines, three Indiana judges were suspended after a drunken 3 a.m. brawl outside a White Castle left two shot. Though the state supreme court found they discredited the judiciary, they were reinstated after temporary suspensions. Anywhere else, this behavior would have ended professional credibility permanently.

A Double Standard of Justice

The public is constantly told that "justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done." Yet when judges themselves misbehave, the opposite standard applies. Court systems bend over backward to protect their reputations rather than ensure transparency.

Litigants—especially those fighting for their children in family court, or their freedom in criminal court—are left questioning: How can you trust the system if you can’t even know whether your judge has a history of misconduct, bias, or corruption?

Why the Protection?

Several explanations are offered for why judges are treated differently:

Judicial Independence: The idea is that judges must be insulated from politics and public opinion so they can rule fairly. But insulating them from accountability isn’t the same thing as insulating them from pressure—it creates room for corruption. Fear of Undermining Trust: Courts claim that revealing misconduct could reduce public faith in the judiciary. But the opposite is true: secrecy erodes trust far faster than honesty ever could. Self-Policing: Judges are often investigated by their peers. This creates an insular system where misconduct may be downplayed to preserve the image of the judiciary.

Why Transparency Matters

If a doctor faces a malpractice complaint, patients can look it up. If a lawyer is disciplined, their record is public. Yet if a judge is sanctioned, too often it disappears into a sealed file cabinet. This lack of transparency does not just protect bad judges—it punishes litigants who must appear before them without any knowledge of prior misconduct.

Transparency is not optional; it is essential to the integrity of the judiciary. The public deserves to know who is fit to sit on the bench and who is not.

A Call for Reform

To restore trust, several reforms are necessary:

Public Records: All judicial misconduct proceedings should be public, with names attached.

Independent Oversight: Judicial conduct boards must be independent of state courts, not managed by judges investigating their colleagues.

Real Consequences: Suspension should not be the default; misconduct should carry career-ending consequences, just as it would in other professions.

Public Access: Litigants should be able to access a judge’s disciplinary history before entering the courtroom.

Final Thought

The judiciary holds immense power over every citizen’s life, yet remains the least accountable branch of government. Until we demand the same level of transparency for judges that we require of everyone else, we will continue to live under a double standard—where justice applies to the public, but protection applies to those who judge us.