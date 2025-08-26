Father & Co.

Michael Hermens
7h

Thanks for the great article. This speaks to my article on criminal cases as well. I've often thought that we need to remove Sovereign Immunity. Judges make decisions everyday, much like corporate executives. I have not found a legitimate reason to have Sovereign Immunity, other than for self serving reasons.

https://regovernance.substack.com/p/nobody-is-above-the-law-judicial

Frank
2h

Thank you, Michael. I have heard about judges that thought they were "Judge Judy" - obnoxious and insulting to the people standing in front of them. Complaints were made, and those judges were suspended for two weeks. So it seems that there are some mechanisms in place to go after judges that engage in misconduct.

