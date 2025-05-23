White Middle-Class Guilt Syndrome: Why You Still Can’t Say ‘No’ Without Panicking
You were raised to be polite, productive, and pleasing — but not to have boundaries. Here’s why you're still apologizing for existing.
You can feel it creeping up before the word even leaves your lips. Your chest tightens. Your heart races. Your voice goes soft, maybe apologetic. You’re about to say “no” — to a meeting, a favor, a holiday visit — and it feels like you’re committing a crime.
That’s not your anxiety acting up. That’s conditioning. Specifically, the kind you likely got gro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.