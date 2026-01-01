Father & Co.

Father & Co.

“It is one of the largest, least examined civil rights crises in modern America.”

While prosecutors chase splashy fraud headlines and cable news obsesses over dollar signs, the most destructive fraud in America continues untouched—inside family court. This is a system that doesn’t just waste money; it dismantles lives. Children vanish behind sealed dockets. Parents are erased by procedure. Due process is traded for expediency, and justice is replaced by billing cycles. Unlike grant fraud or fake invoices, this scam wears a robe and calls itself protection. It thrives on silence, complexity, and fear. And because it hides in plain sight, it escapes accountability. Family court fraud isn’t peripheral—it’s systemic, profitable, and devastating.

