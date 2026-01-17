A new essay published this week by Vital City NYC exposes a hard truth many parents already know from lived experience: when government overreach is corrected, the system often fails to replace it with anything humane, functional, or child-centered.

In “Supporting Children Who Experience Violence at Home,” Liberty Aldrich, head of the Children’s Law Center of New York, lays out a quiet crisis unfolding in New York Family Court. Tens of thousands of children exposed to domestic violence are never connected to meaningful help — not because no one cares, but because the system is structured to either intervene aggressively or not at all.

For parents navigating custody disputes, orders of protection, or supervised visitation, this gap is painfully familiar.

Family Court Sees the Conflict — Not the Child

In 2024, New York City recorded more than 150,000 Family Court filings related to custody, visitation, and guardianship. According to estimates cited by Aldrich, one-third to one-half of the children involved come from homes with domestic violence histories.

Yet fewer than one in three of those children receive therapy, counseling, supervised visitation support, or trauma-informed services.

Why? Because Family Court is designed to adjudicate disputes between adults. Forms don’t track child-specific violence well. Many parents are unrepresented. And most critically, access to services is still tied — directly or indirectly — to involvement by the New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS).

For many families, that is a nonstarter.

The Shadow of Nicholson — and the New Fear

Parents avoid ACS for a reason. Before 2004, simply being a victim of domestic violence could cost a parent their child.

That changed with Nicholson v. Scoppetta, a landmark ruling that made clear:

Being abused does not make you an unfit parent.

Children cannot be removed solely for witnessing violence.

Family separation itself causes harm and must be weighed carefully.

This decision was a turning point — one that many parents see as a lifeline. But as Aldrich explains, the pendulum has now swung into a new danger zone.

Recent appellate rulings further limiting automatic ACS supervision have strengthened family integrity and due process. But because services were never decoupled from child welfare enforcement, less intervention now means less help.

Parents are forced into an impossible bind:

Accept surveillance and risk removal to access services, or

Protect family integrity and receive nothing

A Child-Centered Failure Disguised as Reform

Aldrich recounts the case of a child she calls “Jennie,” who was sexually abused in her father’s apartment. Family Court intervened, appointed counsel, and ensured her safety — all without ACS.

But when it came time to secure ongoing therapy and support, the system stalled. Without ACS involvement, services were fragmented, delayed, or unavailable.

This is not an isolated story. Parents report:

Months or years waiting for supervised visitation slots

Children ordered to “resume contact” without counseling support

Judges acknowledging trauma but lacking tools to respond

Courts preserving “stability” created by delay rather than justice

This is not family preservation. It is procedural abandonment.

What Parents Have Been Saying All Along

From a Father & Co. perspective, Aldrich’s article validates what many parents — especially non-custodial and protective parents — have been warning about for years:

Children can be harmed without being removed

Parents can act protectively without being perfect

Safety and connection are not mutually exclusive

Fear-based systems drive families underground

Parents do not want punishment. They want support without threats.

A Better Path — Without Expanding Coercion

Importantly, Aldrich does not argue for restoring broad ACS authority. Her proposals align with what many parents advocate:

Voluntary, community-based services independent of child welfare enforcement

Resource coordinators embedded in Family Court , not investigative agencies

Dedicated funding , such as the proposed Child and Family Wellbeing Fund (S6431), for therapy, housing support, and supervised visitation

Guaranteed counsel for children, so their safety and family bonds are independently represented

These ideas recognize a core truth parents understand intuitively:

You cannot help families by threatening them.

The Question No One Wants to Answer

New York corrected a grave injustice when it stopped treating domestic violence victims as neglectful parents. But it never rebuilt the system around the child.

Today, too many children are:

Seen by judges

Referenced in orders

Spoken about in court

And then left unsupported

A system that once removed children too easily now risks leaving them to carry trauma alone.

Family preservation means more than staying together.

It means being supported, stabilized, and heard.

Until New York builds that infrastructure, parents will continue to navigate Family Court knowing that stepping forward for help still carries risks — and that stepping back often leaves children unseen.