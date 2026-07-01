Argentina just coordinated an international enforcement action to keep 13,000 fathers out of World Cup stadiums. Parents fighting for their kids in American family courts can’t get a judge to enforce last month’s order.

By Michael Phillips | Father & Co.

Argentina’s government handed U.S. authorities a database of roughly 13,000 parents — overwhelmingly fathers — who owe court-ordered child support, with a request to block them from entering 2026 World Cup venues. Buenos Aires Mayor Jorge Macri framed it simply: “Those who fail to meet a responsibility as fundamental as feeding their children must face the consequences. If they do not provide for their children, they will not be allowed into the stadium.”

The enforcement mechanism behind that action — Argentina’s Tribuna Segura program, now integrated with U.S. entry controls — had already been used domestically to bar over 160 people from local stadiums since March 2025. Now it’s operating on an international scale, coordinating two governments around a financial compliance list.

It is, by any measure, an impressive infrastructure to move quickly.

Which makes the contrast with how family courts handle parenting time violations worth examining carefully.

The Infrastructure That Exists

The system was designed, funded, and optimized for one purpose: financial compliance.

Child support enforcement in the United States is not an accident of good intentions. It is a federally funded system with institutional incentives built into its architecture.

Under Title IV-D of the Social Security Act, states receive federal reimbursement based on their child support collection performance. The more they collect, the more federal dollars flow back. Every state has a child support enforcement agency. There are interstate compacts. There is wage garnishment, license suspension, passport denial, tax refund interception, and — as the Argentina story illustrates — coordination with foreign governments and DHS.

The system was designed, funded, and optimized for one purpose: financial compliance. And it works. Not perfectly, and not without its own set of documented abuses, but the infrastructure is real, it is robust, and it moves.

The Infrastructure That Doesn’t

There is no federal reimbursement tied to parenting time compliance. There is no state agency tasked with enforcement. There is no interstate mechanism that functions the way IV-D does. There is no passport hold, no license suspension, no DHS flag.

Now consider a parent whose court-ordered parenting time is being withheld.

What exists?

A motion for contempt. Filed in the same court that issued the original order. Served on the same opposing party who is already ignoring that order. Scheduled for a hearing that may be weeks or months out. Presided over by a judge who has limited enforcement tools, faces a crowded docket, and in practice is often reluctant to impose consequences on the custodial parent — because doing so raises immediate questions about the child’s stability, even when the instability was manufactured.

There is no federal reimbursement tied to parenting time compliance. There is no state agency tasked with enforcement. There is no interstate mechanism that functions the way IV-D does. There is no passport hold, no license suspension, no DHS flag.

There is a contempt motion and a court date.

And if the court date produces an order that is also ignored, there is another contempt motion and another court date.

What the Asymmetry Reveals

The standard defense of this gap is that child support is financial and therefore more straightforwardly enforceable — money can be tracked, intercepted, and quantified. Parenting time is relational and, therefore, harder to reduce to a compliance mechanism.

This is partially true and mostly a dodge.

The harder truth is that the federal funding architecture created a bureaucratic incentive to prioritize one form of enforcement over the other. Title IV-D funding flows to states based on collection. No equivalent federal mechanism exists for parenting time compliance. So the system built what it was paid to build.

A parent who misses a support payment can face automatic consequences… A parent whose child is kept from them files a motion, waits, appears…

The result is a family court environment in which financial obligations carry the full weight of governmental infrastructure — interstate, federal, and now apparently international — while access to one’s own children depends on the goodwill of the other party and the responsiveness of a single overworked court.

A parent who misses a support payment can face automatic consequences through systems that operate without requiring them to file anything. A parent whose child is kept from them files a motion, waits, appears, and often watches the court treat each violation as a fresh grievance requiring fresh process — rather than a pattern requiring escalating consequence.

This is not a design flaw. It is a design choice. It reflects which obligation the system was built to enforce and which it was built to adjudicate.

The Question Argentina Raised Without Meaning To

Argentina’s Tribuna Segura action is, in isolation, defensible. Parents who owe support and are flying internationally to attend sporting events have not exactly demonstrated an inability to pay. The optics of enforcement — you can’t see Messi if you haven’t paid your kids’ food bill — have obvious political appeal.

One of those situations generates federal revenue. The other generates contempt motions.

But the story it tells about infrastructure is the more important one.

Two governments coordinated across an ocean to enforce a financial obligation in real time. The same governments that coordinate on financial compliance have no equivalent framework for a parent who hasn’t seen their child in six months because the other party decided not to show up for exchanges.

The same governments that coordinate on financial compliance have no equivalent framework for a parent who hasn’t seen their child in six months.

One of those situations generates federal revenue. The other generates contempt motions.

That is not a coincidence. It is a policy outcome — and it is one that family courts in this country have been slow to confront, and slower still to correct.

Sources

The Argentina/DHS enforcement action was reported by NewsNation, Yahoo Sports, and OneFootball, drawing on statements from Buenos Aires Mayor Jorge Macri and the Argentine newspaper La Nación, with additional context from HITC on the Tribuna Segura program and its domestic application since March 2025. The federal architecture for child support enforcement is governed by Title IV-D of the Social Security Act, enacted in 1975, codified at 42 U.S.C. §§ 651–669b; the federal government reimburses states at roughly 66 cents on the dollar for eligible program expenditures, an open-ended match with no ceiling, as documented by the SJI Funding Toolkit and the Congressional Research Service’s “Child Support Enforcement: Program Basics” (RS22380, updated January 2026). The CRS report also documents that child support payments distributed by CSE agencies reached $26.7 billion in FY2024, and that all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands operate CSE programs and are entitled to federal matching funds. The Uniform Interstate Family Support Act (UIFSA), which compels all 50 states to enforce one another’s child support orders, is codified at 28 U.S.C. § 1738B; Congress conditioned IV-D funding eligibility on state adoption of UIFSA, as explained by the National Child Support Authority’s Title IV-D program overview. No equivalent federal statute, agency mandate, or funding incentive exists for interstate or cross-jurisdictional enforcement of parenting time or custody access orders; that gap is the editorial conclusion of this publication, drawn from the statutory record.

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