Maryland does not have a shortage of laws, committees, or commissions. What it does have—year after year—is a shortage of accountability for violent sexual offenders and a system that requires survivors and families to repeatedly relive the very trauma they have spent years trying to escape.

A new bill filed for the 2026 legislative session by Delegate Eric Bouchat attempts to close that gap. The Sexual Offender Accountability and Victim Protection Act (Bill Draft: LR1473) proposes a simple standard rooted in common sense and basic human dignity: Maryland’s most violent sexual predators should get one parole hearing—ever. If any victim or representative objects to their release, parole is permanently denied.



For survivors recovering from child sexual abuse, rape, and violence, this is not a political issue. It is a safety issue. A trauma issue. A family issue. And it is long overdue.

The Current System: Survivors Are Forced to Return Again and Again

Maryland’s parole framework requires victims and families to engage the system repeatedly—sometimes every year or two—to oppose parole for individuals convicted of the most violent sexual crimes.

For survivors, every notice letter, every hearing, every required statement is a reopening of wounds that never fully heal.

Parents of abused children must prepare to face the person who harmed their child again and again, often with no guarantee that the next hearing won’t yield a different outcome. Survivors are expected to organize, travel, testify, and emotionally brace themselves each time the state grants another opportunity for release.

This cycle is not justice. It is another layer of harm.

What the Bill Does

The Sexual Offender Accountability and Victim Protection Act makes three major changes:

1. Only one parole hearing for violent sexual predators serving life plus years

These offenders receive one chance to make their case.

If denied—especially at the objection of any victim—that denial is final.

2. Victims’ objections carry binding, permanent authority

If a victim, family member, advocacy group, or representative says “no,” then the state must honor that.

It places survivor safety and trauma protection at the forefront, not as an afterthought.

3. Removes offenders’ legislative testimony from public websites upon request

If a person convicted of a violent crime has testified before a legislative committee, the testimony can be removed from the public website upon a victim’s request.

This protects survivors from discovering their offender online or having their trauma re-triggered by unexpected public appearances.

A summary notice replaces the testimony. Access to the content requires identity verification and, in most cases, will be denied unless requested by a voting member of the General Assembly.

This is a long-needed layer of respect for the injured.

Why This Matters for Families

At Father & Co., we hear from parents—especially fathers navigating custody, trauma recovery, and child safety—who feel the system protects offenders more effectively than survivors.

This bill addresses several painful realities:

Survivors often feel invisible in parole processes.

Parents feel unprotected when their child’s abuser continues to petition for release.

Families experience significant anxiety every time a parole notice arrives.

Children who survive assault often suffer long-term fear of re-encountering their abuser.

Many parents feel retraumatized by discovering offenders’ participation in legislative hearings posted online.

This legislation attempts to end the recurring trauma embedded within Maryland’s current structure.

Why This Matters for Maryland

Maryland has experienced a series of cases where violent offenders released early reoffend—sometimes violently, sometimes fatally.

Residents across the state are asking a simple question:

Why isn’t the system protecting the innocent first?

This bill takes a step toward restoring balance. It does not eliminate parole. It does not interfere with rehabilitation for lower-level offenses.

It simply recognizes a moral truth: There are crimes so violent, so damaging, and so permanently life-altering that survivors should not be forced to relive them for decades.

A Step Toward Survivor-Centered Justice

The Sexual Offender Accountability and Victim Protection Act offers Maryland lawmakers a choice:

They can maintain the status quo—a system that forces victims into repeated cycles of fear, preparation, testimony, and emotional cost.

Or they can acknowledge that true justice does not ask survivors to “keep showing up” so the offender can keep trying.

It asks the system to protect them first.

At Father & Co., we believe that child safety and survivor dignity must be non-negotiable standards. This bill moves Maryland closer to that reality.

Call to Action for Maryland Families

If you are a parent, survivor, or advocate who believes Maryland should prioritize the rights and safety of victims:

Contact your delegate and state senator.

Share your own stories with them.

Ask the House Judiciary and Senate Judicial Proceedings chairs to give the bill a public hearing.

Demand a justice system that protects survivors from the system itself.

This is how laws change.

This is how children stay safe.

This is how we move toward a justice system that truly serves the people it claims to protect.