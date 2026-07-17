Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Alan Adams's avatar
Alan Adams
5h

Thank you for sharing this piece on ambiguous loss and disenfranchised grief among targeted parents. You’ve given voice to a loss that can be misinterpreted by many and goes frequently unnoticed. Naming this experience as a real form of family violence, as the parents in these studies do, and calling for specialized support rather than generic grief counseling, is an important step toward reducing the isolation and helping clinicians, courts, and communities respond more effectively. What indicators can we give to clinicians and communities to cause the courts to more readily see the negative impact of their decisions on children and parents, when decisions are hastily and incorrectly made?

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