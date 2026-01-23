A rare thing happened in Nevada this week: a sitting judge quietly exited the bench before voters could weigh in.

Bridget Robb, a longtime judge on Nevada’s Second Judicial District Court, abruptly announced her retirement and withdrew from her election bid after a temporary protection order alleging stalking was granted against her.

Robb had been actively campaigning to unseat a fellow jurist, Kathleen Sigurdson, when the allegations surfaced.

The story, first reported by The Nevada Independent, reads less like a political dispute and more like a cautionary tale about what happens when personal grievance, unchecked authority, and a closed judicial culture collide.

For parents navigating family court, this case hits uncomfortably close to home.

What Happened

According to reporting, Judge Robb was the subject of a temporary protection order issued by Reno Justice Court, sought by a Reno attorney who alleged stalking behavior serious enough for judicial intervention.

Robb had been preparing to leave her family court assignment to challenge Judge Sigurdson for a different district court seat. Instead, she resigned from the bench altogether and exited the race.

Rather than continuing her campaign or contesting the allegations publicly, Robb stepped away.

No jury.

No evidentiary hearing.

No public disciplinary trial.

Just an exit.

Why This Matters Beyond Nevada

This is not just a story about one judge behaving badly. It’s about structural immunity—and how the judicial system often handles its own.

In most professions, allegations serious enough to support a court-issued protection order would trigger:

Immediate suspension

Independent investigation

Public accountability

In the judiciary, the response is often quieter:

Resignation instead of removal

Retirement instead of discipline

Silence instead of transparency

For families who have spent years being told to “trust the court,” this case reinforces a hard truth:

Judges are human—and when oversight is weak, power can rot.

The Family Court Parallel No One Wants to Talk About

Parents—especially fathers—routinely report:

Judges acting with personal animus

Decisions influenced by reputation or politics rather than evidence

Complaints dismissed because “that’s just how Judge X is”

Yet when litigants raise concerns, they are warned:

Don’t criticize the judge

Don’t file complaints

Don’t question motive

This case flips that dynamic.

When the accused is a judge, the system bends to protect itself.

When the accused is a parent, the system doubles down.

Campaigning to Oust a Colleague Is Already a Red Flag

Judicial elections are supposed to be about qualifications, temperament, and fairness—not vendettas.

A judge campaigning specifically to remove another sitting judge is unusual. That context matters. It suggests:

Personal grievance bleeding into public power

A breakdown in professional boundaries

A politicized judiciary masquerading as neutral

When that campaign collapses under allegations serious enough to trigger a protection order, the warning signs become impossible to ignore.

Accountability Can’t Be Optional

The resignation may close the chapter for Judge Robb, but it shouldn’t close the conversation.

Key questions remain unanswered:

How long was this behavior known?

Were complaints raised internally and ignored?

Would this have come to light without public reporting?

For families navigating custody disputes, protective orders, and life-altering rulings, the takeaway is sobering:

The same system that demands deference from parents often struggles to police itself.

What Parents Should Take From This

This case underscores why Father & Co. continues to argue for:

Transparent judicial discipline processes

Independent oversight of family courts

Clear ethical boundaries with real consequences

A cultural shift away from “trust us” governance

Judicial authority only works when paired with accountability. Without it, the robe becomes armor—and the people underneath it are never supposed to be above scrutiny.

Even when they quietly walk away.

Father & Co. will continue tracking cases where the system reveals its own blind spots—especially when those blind spots mirror what parents experience every day in family court.