By Michael Phillips | Father & Co.

Thanksgiving is marketed as a day of warmth, gratitude, and togetherness. The commercials show families laughing around polished tables. Social media fills with perfect-looking snapshots and carefully staged traditions. We’re told this is when we’re supposed to feel grateful, whole, connected, joyful.

But for millions of people, the holidays don’t feel like that at all.

For many, Thanksgiving is not a celebration — it’s a reminder of everything they’ve lost, everything they’re still fighting for, or everything they’re carrying quietly inside while the world expects a smile.

And because so much of that pain is invisible, people often go through this season believing they’re the only one struggling. They aren’t. Not even close.

The Invisible Holiday Burdens

There are people sitting around holiday tables who are fighting battles no one can see:

the parent living with PTSD from years of abuse

the person with depression masking their exhaustion behind a polite smile

the survivor of trauma who struggles with noise, crowds, or unpredictable family dynamics

the individual living with anxiety, quietly rehearsing conversations in their head before walking in the door

the person whose body is present, but whose mind is still in survival mode

Just because someone looks “fine” doesn’t mean they are.

Invisible disabilities don’t take holidays off. And pretending everything is okay for the sake of a tradition can be exhausting, even painful.

When the Holidays Are a Reminder of What Was Taken

For those who’ve been harmed — or flat-out destroyed — by systems that were supposed to protect them, Thanksgiving can feel even heavier.

Parents who were victimized by the family court system or child welfare agencies may spend the day without their children.

Children may spend the holiday without the parent who actually kept them safe.

Some families experience the holidays as a time when systems interfered the most — court dates, investigations, supervised visits, attorneys who didn’t fight for them, judges who didn’t listen, caseworkers who didn’t show up.

These wounds don’t close just because a date on the calendar says “celebrate.”

For these parents, grandparents, and children, Thanksgiving becomes a day of grief:

grief for stolen time

grief for false allegations that wrecked relationships

grief for courts that valued revenue or narratives over truth

grief for holidays spent waiting for a phone call that never comes

There is no turkey or pie that numbs that kind of ache.

Showing Up Even When You Feel Out of Place

Some people push themselves to show up anyway — to keep up appearances, to avoid disappointing loved ones, or simply to convince themselves they’re still part of something.

But even when they’re there, they may feel disconnected, like they’re watching everyone else participate in a world they can’t fully enter.

They laugh softly. They pass dishes. They say they’re “okay.”

Inside, they may feel:

out of place

overstimulated

overwhelmed

lonely in a room full of people

guilty for not being able to enjoy it

ashamed for not being the version of themselves others expect

And still, they show up.

That takes strength most people will never recognize.

And Sometimes, Declining Is an Act of Survival

Others politely decline invitations — not because they don’t care, not because they’re distant or antisocial, but because they need space from:

triggers

family dynamics that reopen old wounds

people who dismiss their pain

the pressure to “perform” happiness

situations that make their symptoms worse

Separating from the celebration is sometimes the healthiest choice they can make.

It’s not rejection.

It’s self-protection.

But they often have to carry guilt for that choice too — guilt society doesn’t even realize it’s imposing.

As We Head Into Christmas, It Doesn’t Automatically Get Easier

If anything, the pressure intensifies.

Christmas is bigger, louder, more sentimental, more commercialized, and more emotionally loaded.

If Thanksgiving stirs the pot, Christmas often spills it.

Parents missing children feel it the most.

Children missing parents feel it most sharply.

People grieving family, health, stability, identity, or normalcy feel the countdown like a weight.

For many, December is not the “happiest time of the year” — it’s the hardest one to survive.

If You Struggle Through the Holidays, You’re Not Broken

You’re not failing the holiday spirit.

You’re not weak.

You’re not ungrateful.

You’re not “too sensitive.”

You’re not alone.

You’re human.

And holidays — especially for those carrying trauma, loss, alienation, or ongoing injustice — can amplify everything the world never sees.

A Different Kind of Holiday Message

If you’re one of the people who feel out of place during Thanksgiving…

If you’re carrying invisible disabilities no one else understands…

If you’re spending this holiday without your children, your parents, or the family you should still have…

If you’re being forced to fight systems that were supposed to protect you…

If you’re doing your best to keep yourself afloat during a season that feels heavier than any other…

Then this is for you:

You matter.

Your story matters.

Your pain is real.

Your strength is real.

And you deserve a holiday season that doesn’t break you.

If this year isn’t that year, it’s okay.

There will be others.

For now, take the space you need.

Honor the fact that you’re still here.

And know — truly know — that there are far more people walking this path with you than you think.

You’re not alone in the struggle.