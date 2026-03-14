Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Conrad Riker's avatar
Conrad Riker
1h

We will analyze all cases to measure the atrocities systematically.

Family court claim to be just following orders. The Nuremberg defence. But the international criminal court says they can't use it if a moral option exists. The family law branch could simply admit the constitution to protect men's rights, but they don't.

Millions of judges will hang.

There's enough material from millions of hearings annually to fill a museum so large only a tiny fraction will be in physical exhibitions.

Feminist jurisprudence runs out the father.

Marxist jurisprudence replaces God with government.

Men are the only group of net lifetime tax payers yet have minority Suffrage. Despite being the only group forces to defend the borders.

It's unconscionable, unconstitutional, violates natural law, is the biggest atrocity in human history, is depopulating countries that have it, and it's epistemic evil.

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Conrad Riker's avatar
Conrad Riker
1h

Under natural law, he has the right to manage his home as he sees fit. Under English law a jury of his peers will judge the accusations against him.

Feminism naturally destroys the men who go along with it.

Conquered institutions mean workers can only bear the gamma bias and woke religious pogroms for a few tears before they're out. Police men suffer this. Social services suffer this. Lawyers too.

If a magistrate volunteers to dispense legal positivist feminist Marxist jurisprudence, then he'll experience the unconstitutional family law now where he has no due process and can be enslaved to fund his accuser. He risks unlawful detention, banning from working, loss of property rights, and being banned from exercising his first amendment rights.

The process is the punishment.

Meanwhile, the best interests of the child is more babies being aborted by their mothers than we lost soldiers daily in world war 1. More unlawful killings per day if defenceless babies in the womb than die from ALL other causes combined globally.

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