In a deeply troubling case out of Pennsylvania, a sitting family court judge—tasked with making life-altering decisions about children and families—now finds himself facing criminal charges for alleged domestic violence. The arrest of Michael Fanning has sparked renewed questions about the credibility and accountability of the very system that presumes to judge the conduct of parents.

According to prosecutors, the 60-year-old judge allegedly assaulted both his wife and adult daughter during a violent altercation inside his Philadelphia home. Authorities say the incident began as a verbal dispute before escalating into physical violence, with Fanning allegedly punching and strangling his wife. When their daughter attempted to intervene, he allegedly dragged her to the ground, causing injuries to her face.

Fanning has been charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, and related offenses. He was released on $200,000 unsecured bail and ordered not to contact his wife or daughter under a protection-from-abuse order.

For the public—and especially for parents who have stood before family courts—the irony is impossible to ignore.

The System That Judges Parents

Family court judges wield extraordinary power. They determine where children live, whether parents see their children, and sometimes whether allegations of abuse are credible enough to reshape entire families.

The authority of the court rests almost entirely on public trust. Judges are expected to model the restraint, judgment, and respect for the law that the system demands from litigants.

Yet this case exposes a deeply uncomfortable question: what happens when the person sitting on the bench is accused of the very behavior family courts routinely punish?

For parents who have faced accusations in custody battles—sometimes on thin evidence—the spectacle is unsettling. In countless family courtrooms across America, fathers and mothers alike have lost custody, visitation rights, or reputations based on allegations that were never fully tested in criminal court.

Meanwhile, a sitting judge accused of violent assault remains legally presumed innocent while the judicial disciplinary process unfolds.

The contrast is not lost on families who have experienced the system firsthand.

Accountability in the Judiciary

Following his arrest, judicial authorities moved to suspend Fanning from his duties. Officials noted that allowing a judge facing serious violent-crime charges to remain on the bench would erode public confidence in the courts.

That concern is well-founded.

The judiciary holds itself out as a neutral arbiter of truth and justice. But when members of that system are accused of crimes involving family violence—the very issues family courts adjudicate every day—the legitimacy of the institution itself comes under scrutiny.

Pennsylvania is no stranger to judicial scandal. In one of the most notorious cases in modern legal history, two Pennsylvania judges were convicted in the infamous “kids-for-cash” scandal, accepting kickbacks for sending juveniles to private detention centers.

Those cases left deep scars on public trust.

And each new scandal raises the same troubling question: how many families have been judged by individuals whose own conduct would not withstand the scrutiny imposed on parents?

A Broader Crisis of Confidence

The allegations against Fanning do not automatically prove guilt. Like any criminal defendant, he is entitled to due process and a fair trial.

But the episode highlights a larger issue that parents across the country have been raising for years: family court systems operate with enormous discretion and relatively little oversight.

When a judge’s personal conduct comes into question—particularly in cases involving violence within a family—it shakes the foundation of the system itself.

Family courts routinely tell parents that the “best interests of the child” must guide every decision. That principle should apply equally to the people empowered to enforce it.

Because if judges cannot meet the standards they impose on parents, the system risks becoming something far more dangerous than flawed.

It risks becoming hypocritical.

Why This Matters for Families

For parents navigating custody battles, protective orders, and allegations of abuse, the stakes could not be higher. Their relationship with their children—and sometimes their reputation and livelihood—can hinge on a single judge’s credibility.

Cases like this remind us that judges are human beings capable of the same failings as anyone else.

That is precisely why transparency, accountability, and oversight are essential.

Family courts hold extraordinary authority over the most intimate aspects of people’s lives. The public has every right to demand that those entrusted with that authority live by the same standards they enforce.

When they do not, trust in the system begins to crumble.

And once that trust is gone, justice becomes much harder to find.

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