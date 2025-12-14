A quiet announcement out of southwest Michigan this month deserves more attention than it’s getting — especially from parents who understand how life-altering family court decisions can be.

St. Joseph County, Michigan, has received a $60,000 state grant to launch a specialized Abuse and Neglect Court, set to begin January 1, 2026. The court is designed to handle child welfare cases where parental substance use is a central issue, using a model often referred to as a family treatment court.

On paper, the goal is admirable: help parents address addiction, keep children safe, and reunify families faster. But as anyone who has lived inside family court knows, the difference between help and harm often comes down to how power is exercised.

This is where parents need to pay attention.

What This New Court Is Supposed to Do

Unlike traditional child protective cases — which may involve hearings every few months and long stretches of uncertainty — this court will operate with intensive oversight:

Weekly or bi-weekly court check-ins

Mandatory substance abuse treatment

Frequent testing and compliance monitoring

Coordinated services with local providers

The court is modeled after similar programs in Cass County and Kalamazoo County, which Michigan officials often praise as effective alternatives to standard abuse and neglect proceedings.

The promise is simple: address addiction directly, provide structure and support, and reduce the time children spend in foster care.

For parents struggling with substance use, that structure can be life-saving.

But structure without safeguards can also become something else.

What Parents Are Rarely Told About Family Treatment Courts

Family treatment courts are often described as “supportive” and “trauma-informed.” What’s less frequently discussed is how intense and coercive these courts can feel to parents once they are inside them.

Participation usually comes with conditions such as:

Frequent drug testing

Mandatory appearances that can conflict with work or transportation limits

Strict timelines that leave little room for relapse or setbacks

The constant threat that non-compliance could accelerate termination of parental rights

In smaller or rural counties, access to treatment, housing, transportation, and quality legal representation can be uneven. When services are scarce, parents may be judged for failing to comply with requirements they were never realistically able to meet.

None of these realities were addressed in the local reporting on the new court.

And none of the voices quoted were parents.

Funding, Power, and the Opioid Settlement Question

The $60,000 grant is startup money. County officials have already indicated they plan to seek opioid settlement funds to sustain the program.

Across the country, opioid settlement money has become a double-edged sword. While it can fund treatment and recovery, it has also been used to expand systems of surveillance, enforcement, and court control — sometimes without clear accountability.

Parents should be asking:

How will success be measured?

Who decides which parents are eligible — and who is not?

What protections exist against unequal treatment or rushed permanency decisions?

How will parents’ due process rights be preserved under an accelerated court model?

Good intentions do not automatically translate into fair outcomes.

A Tool — Not a Cure

There is no question that substance use plays a role in many abuse and neglect cases. Ignoring that reality helps no one — especially children.

But courts are blunt instruments. When they move faster and monitor more closely, the stakes for parents become even higher.

For some families, a treatment-focused court can be a bridge back to stability. For others, it can feel like a narrowed path where one misstep has irreversible consequences.

That tension is not a flaw — it is the reality of family court power.

Why Father & Co. Is Watching This Closely

At Father & Co., we believe in child safety, parental dignity, and due process — all at once. Any system that intervenes in families must be judged not by its mission statement, but by how it treats parents at their most vulnerable moments.

As St. Joseph County’s new Abuse and Neglect Court launches in 2026, it will become a test case for the Midwest.

Not just of whether parents can recover.

But of whether courts can exercise power with humility, restraint, and respect for the fundamental bond between parent and child.

We’ll be watching — and asking the questions parents are too often afraid to ask themselves.