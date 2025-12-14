Father & Co.

Kit McKinney
38m

Any time family court, absent of both due process and the criminalization of perjury, is given more power is cause for alarm. Until the implication that these two factors play are recognized and understood by the court, I'm afraid such power will be weaponized by perpetrators to proxy the abuse of safe parents. It will become just another tool of control and coercion in the judicial arsenal available to abusers.

