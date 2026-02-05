Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
2h

Break up the family. Break up the Constitutional Republic. This law is counter to the U.S. Constitution, specifically the First, Ninth and Fourteenth Amendments. Nuclear Families are the bedrock of American society. Without them, there is no society. This is the Communist Dictatorship way. This is actually treason, seditious conspiracy and insurrection. Look at who passed the law. It was a majority of Democrat lawyers, who feed at the family court trough. Those legislators took an Constitutional oath not once, but twice. Once as a lawyer/liar. Once as a politician. And, maybe more times as a public official in other venues. This conflicts with not only their oath of office, but their Rules of Professional Conduct. Lawyers cannot be legislators, and vice-versa. It creates a massive conflict-of-interest. Lawyers have a financial and power interest in being a politician making and passing laws to help their industry that affects millions of honest, hard-working, unsuspecting citizens.

Further, if these politicians are passing laws that are anathema to society and life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, one does not have to follow the laws.

Miller v. U.S., 230 F.2d 486, 489 (5th Cir. 1956):

“The claim and exercise of a Constitutional Right cannot be converted

into a crime.”

Miranda v. Arizona, 384 US 436, 491 (1966):

“Where rights secured by the Constitution are involved, there can be no

rulemaking or legislation which would abrogate them.”

Murdock v. Pennsylvania, 319 US 105 (1943):

The state may not convert a secured liberty into a privilege, and

issue a license and fee for it.

Cooper v. Aaron, 358 U.S. 1, 18, 78 S. Ct. 1401 (1958):

The U.S. Supreme Court has stated that "no state legislator or executive or

judicial officer can war against the Constitution without violating his undertaking

to support it".

See U.S. v. Will, 449 U.S. 200, 216, fn. 19, 101 S. Ct. 471, 66 L. Ed. 2d 392, 406 (1980); Cohens v. Virginia, 19 U.S. (6 Wheat) 264, 404, 5 L. Ed 257 (1821):

Any judge who does not comply with his oath to the Constitution of the

United States wars against that Constitution and engages in acts in violation

of the supreme law of the land. The judge is engaged in acts of treason.

Maine v Thiboutot, 100 S Ct. 2502(1980): “Jurisdiction can be challenged at any time,” and

“Jurisdiction, once challenged, cannot be assumed and must be decided".

70 Am. Jur. 2nd Sec. 50, VII Civil Liability

“Fraud destroys the validity of everything into which it enters,”

Nudd v. Burrows, 91 U.S 426. “Fraud vitiates everything”

Boyce v. Grundy, 3 Pet. 210 "Fraud vitiates the most solemn contracts, documents

and even judgments."

U.S. v. Throckmorton, 98 US 61 (1878):

WHEREAS, officials and even judges have no immunity

(See, Owen vs. City of Independence, 100 S Ct. 1398; Maine vs. Thiboutot, 100 S. Ct.

2502; and Hafer vs. Melo, 502 U.S. 21; officials and judges are deemed to know the law and

sworn to uphold the law; officials and judges cannot claim to act in good faith in willful

deprivation of law, they certainly cannot plead ignorance of the law, even the Citizen cannot

plead ignorance of the law, the courts have ruled there is no such thing as ignorance of the law, it is ludicrous for learned officials and judges to plead ignorance of the law therefore there is no

immunity, judicial or otherwise, in matters of rights secured by the Constitution for the United

States of America. See: Title 42 U.S.C. Sec. 1983. "When lawsuits are brought against federal

officials, they must be brought against them in their "individual" capacity not their official

capacity. When federal officials perpetrate constitutional torts, they do so ultra vires (beyond the

powers) and lose the shield of immunity."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael "Thunder" Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture