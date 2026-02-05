When the Court Redefines Marriage: What New Mexico’s Ruling Means for Families and Children
The recent decision by the New Mexico Supreme Court to overturn the state’s so-called “broken marriages” law marks a significant shift in how the legal system treats divorce—and, by extension, families and children caught in the middle.
Supporters of the ruling argue it modernizes family law and removes outdated barriers to divorce. But from a center-right, family-first perspective, the decision raises serious concerns about whether the court has substituted social preference for legislative judgment—and whether children will ultimately pay the price.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What the Law Was Designed to Do
The overturned statute required couples with minor children to observe a longer waiting period before finalizing a divorce. The intent was not punishment or moral posturing; it was restraint. The law recognized that marriage involving children is not merely a private contract between adults, but a legal and social structure with downstream consequences for dependents who have no say in the matter.
Cooling-off periods exist in many areas of law for a reason. They create space for reflection, reconciliation, or at least more deliberate planning around custody, housing, and financial stability. Removing that safeguard may accelerate separations—but speed is not the same as wisdom.
Courts vs. Legislatures
One of the more troubling aspects of the ruling is institutional. Family law has traditionally been the domain of legislatures, which are accountable to voters and capable of balancing competing interests through public debate. When courts invalidate these policies, they effectively override democratic compromise with judicial preference.
That matters, especially in family law, where ideology often collides with lived reality. Lawmakers can amend, refine, or repeal statutes if they prove harmful. Court decisions, by contrast, tend to freeze policy in place—regardless of unintended consequences.
The Children Question
Missing from much of the celebration around this ruling is a serious discussion of children. Divorce already correlates with higher risks of instability, economic stress, and long-term emotional harm for kids. While no law can force a healthy marriage, policy can at least slow decisions that permanently reshape a child’s life.
When the legal system prioritizes adult autonomy without equal consideration for child welfare, it sends a clear signal: efficiency matters more than stability.
A Broader Trend
This ruling fits into a larger national pattern where institutions increasingly treat family structures as purely individual choices rather than public goods worth protecting. Once marriage is reduced to a paperwork exercise, it becomes easier to ignore its social function—and easier for systems to fail the most vulnerable people involved.
Why This Matters to Fathers
For many fathers, divorce proceedings already feel rushed, imbalanced, and procedurally hostile. Faster divorces can mean less time to secure counsel, prepare custody plans, or assert parental rights. That imbalance rarely favors involved, working fathers—especially those without significant financial resources.
What Supporters Say / What Critics Warn
What Supporters Say
Divorce should not be delayed by the state. Supporters argue that mandatory waiting periods interfere with personal autonomy and prolong already painful situations.
The law was outdated. They say the “broken marriages” statute reflected an older moral framework that no longer matches modern family realities.
Speed reduces conflict. Faster resolutions, they claim, can lower legal costs and emotional strain—especially in high-conflict marriages.
Courts should treat all divorces equally. Advocates argue that couples with children should not face additional legal hurdles simply because they are parents.
What Critics Warn
Children lose a critical safeguard. Critics argue the law existed to slow decisions that permanently affect minors who have no voice in the process.
Haste favors power imbalances. Accelerated divorces can disadvantage parents—often fathers—who need time to secure counsel, prepare custody plans, or protect parental rights.
Courts are overriding lawmakers. Opponents warn this decision shifts family policy from democratic debate to judicial fiat.
Family stability is treated as expendable. Critics say the ruling reflects a broader trend of prioritizing adult convenience over long-term child welfare.
Short-term relief, long-term cost. Faster divorces may reduce friction today while increasing instability, litigation, and state intervention later.
Final Thought
Modernization should not mean abandonment. Reform should strengthen families where possible, protect children where necessary, and respect the role of democratic lawmaking. By striking down the “broken marriages” law, New Mexico’s highest court may have removed an inconvenience for adults—but it also removed a pause that once acknowledged children deserved more than haste.
At Father & Co., we believe family law should move carefully, not quickly—because when the system gets it wrong, kids live with the consequences long after the headlines fade.
Need help reviewing or organizing court or formal documents?
Father & Co. offers non-legal document review and organization for people representing themselves. This includes clarity, structure, neutral tone, and timeline organization — not legal advice or representation.
Have a story, experience, or resource to share?
Submissions are reviewed with care and discretion. We respect privacy and handle sensitive information responsibly.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Break up the family. Break up the Constitutional Republic. This law is counter to the U.S. Constitution, specifically the First, Ninth and Fourteenth Amendments. Nuclear Families are the bedrock of American society. Without them, there is no society. This is the Communist Dictatorship way. This is actually treason, seditious conspiracy and insurrection. Look at who passed the law. It was a majority of Democrat lawyers, who feed at the family court trough. Those legislators took an Constitutional oath not once, but twice. Once as a lawyer/liar. Once as a politician. And, maybe more times as a public official in other venues. This conflicts with not only their oath of office, but their Rules of Professional Conduct. Lawyers cannot be legislators, and vice-versa. It creates a massive conflict-of-interest. Lawyers have a financial and power interest in being a politician making and passing laws to help their industry that affects millions of honest, hard-working, unsuspecting citizens.
Further, if these politicians are passing laws that are anathema to society and life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, one does not have to follow the laws.
Miller v. U.S., 230 F.2d 486, 489 (5th Cir. 1956):
“The claim and exercise of a Constitutional Right cannot be converted
into a crime.”
Miranda v. Arizona, 384 US 436, 491 (1966):
“Where rights secured by the Constitution are involved, there can be no
rulemaking or legislation which would abrogate them.”
Murdock v. Pennsylvania, 319 US 105 (1943):
The state may not convert a secured liberty into a privilege, and
issue a license and fee for it.
Cooper v. Aaron, 358 U.S. 1, 18, 78 S. Ct. 1401 (1958):
The U.S. Supreme Court has stated that "no state legislator or executive or
judicial officer can war against the Constitution without violating his undertaking
to support it".
See U.S. v. Will, 449 U.S. 200, 216, fn. 19, 101 S. Ct. 471, 66 L. Ed. 2d 392, 406 (1980); Cohens v. Virginia, 19 U.S. (6 Wheat) 264, 404, 5 L. Ed 257 (1821):
Any judge who does not comply with his oath to the Constitution of the
United States wars against that Constitution and engages in acts in violation
of the supreme law of the land. The judge is engaged in acts of treason.
Maine v Thiboutot, 100 S Ct. 2502(1980): “Jurisdiction can be challenged at any time,” and
“Jurisdiction, once challenged, cannot be assumed and must be decided".
70 Am. Jur. 2nd Sec. 50, VII Civil Liability
“Fraud destroys the validity of everything into which it enters,”
Nudd v. Burrows, 91 U.S 426. “Fraud vitiates everything”
Boyce v. Grundy, 3 Pet. 210 "Fraud vitiates the most solemn contracts, documents
and even judgments."
U.S. v. Throckmorton, 98 US 61 (1878):
WHEREAS, officials and even judges have no immunity
(See, Owen vs. City of Independence, 100 S Ct. 1398; Maine vs. Thiboutot, 100 S. Ct.
2502; and Hafer vs. Melo, 502 U.S. 21; officials and judges are deemed to know the law and
sworn to uphold the law; officials and judges cannot claim to act in good faith in willful
deprivation of law, they certainly cannot plead ignorance of the law, even the Citizen cannot
plead ignorance of the law, the courts have ruled there is no such thing as ignorance of the law, it is ludicrous for learned officials and judges to plead ignorance of the law therefore there is no
immunity, judicial or otherwise, in matters of rights secured by the Constitution for the United
States of America. See: Title 42 U.S.C. Sec. 1983. "When lawsuits are brought against federal
officials, they must be brought against them in their "individual" capacity not their official
capacity. When federal officials perpetrate constitutional torts, they do so ultra vires (beyond the
powers) and lose the shield of immunity."