The recent decision by the New Mexico Supreme Court to overturn the state’s so-called “broken marriages” law marks a significant shift in how the legal system treats divorce—and, by extension, families and children caught in the middle.

Supporters of the ruling argue it modernizes family law and removes outdated barriers to divorce. But from a center-right, family-first perspective, the decision raises serious concerns about whether the court has substituted social preference for legislative judgment—and whether children will ultimately pay the price.

What the Law Was Designed to Do

The overturned statute required couples with minor children to observe a longer waiting period before finalizing a divorce. The intent was not punishment or moral posturing; it was restraint. The law recognized that marriage involving children is not merely a private contract between adults, but a legal and social structure with downstream consequences for dependents who have no say in the matter.

Cooling-off periods exist in many areas of law for a reason. They create space for reflection, reconciliation, or at least more deliberate planning around custody, housing, and financial stability. Removing that safeguard may accelerate separations—but speed is not the same as wisdom.

Courts vs. Legislatures

One of the more troubling aspects of the ruling is institutional. Family law has traditionally been the domain of legislatures, which are accountable to voters and capable of balancing competing interests through public debate. When courts invalidate these policies, they effectively override democratic compromise with judicial preference.

That matters, especially in family law, where ideology often collides with lived reality. Lawmakers can amend, refine, or repeal statutes if they prove harmful. Court decisions, by contrast, tend to freeze policy in place—regardless of unintended consequences.

The Children Question

Missing from much of the celebration around this ruling is a serious discussion of children. Divorce already correlates with higher risks of instability, economic stress, and long-term emotional harm for kids. While no law can force a healthy marriage, policy can at least slow decisions that permanently reshape a child’s life.

When the legal system prioritizes adult autonomy without equal consideration for child welfare, it sends a clear signal: efficiency matters more than stability.

A Broader Trend

This ruling fits into a larger national pattern where institutions increasingly treat family structures as purely individual choices rather than public goods worth protecting. Once marriage is reduced to a paperwork exercise, it becomes easier to ignore its social function—and easier for systems to fail the most vulnerable people involved.

Why This Matters to Fathers

For many fathers, divorce proceedings already feel rushed, imbalanced, and procedurally hostile. Faster divorces can mean less time to secure counsel, prepare custody plans, or assert parental rights. That imbalance rarely favors involved, working fathers—especially those without significant financial resources.

What Supporters Say / What Critics Warn

What Supporters Say

Divorce should not be delayed by the state. Supporters argue that mandatory waiting periods interfere with personal autonomy and prolong already painful situations.

The law was outdated. They say the “broken marriages” statute reflected an older moral framework that no longer matches modern family realities.

Speed reduces conflict. Faster resolutions, they claim, can lower legal costs and emotional strain—especially in high-conflict marriages.

Courts should treat all divorces equally. Advocates argue that couples with children should not face additional legal hurdles simply because they are parents.

What Critics Warn

Children lose a critical safeguard. Critics argue the law existed to slow decisions that permanently affect minors who have no voice in the process.

Haste favors power imbalances. Accelerated divorces can disadvantage parents—often fathers—who need time to secure counsel, prepare custody plans, or protect parental rights.

Courts are overriding lawmakers. Opponents warn this decision shifts family policy from democratic debate to judicial fiat.

Family stability is treated as expendable. Critics say the ruling reflects a broader trend of prioritizing adult convenience over long-term child welfare.

Short-term relief, long-term cost. Faster divorces may reduce friction today while increasing instability, litigation, and state intervention later.

Final Thought

Modernization should not mean abandonment. Reform should strengthen families where possible, protect children where necessary, and respect the role of democratic lawmaking. By striking down the “broken marriages” law, New Mexico’s highest court may have removed an inconvenience for adults—but it also removed a pause that once acknowledged children deserved more than haste.

At Father & Co., we believe family law should move carefully, not quickly—because when the system gets it wrong, kids live with the consequences long after the headlines fade.

Need help reviewing or organizing court or formal documents?

Father & Co. offers non-legal document review and organization for people representing themselves. This includes clarity, structure, neutral tone, and timeline organization — not legal advice or representation.

View Services

Have a story, experience, or resource to share?

Submissions are reviewed with care and discretion. We respect privacy and handle sensitive information responsibly.

Submit a Story