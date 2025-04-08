When Siblings Become Enemies: The Scapegoat and Golden Child Dynamic That Destroyed My Life
The continuing saga of white middle-class family abuse.
There’s a special kind of hell that exists within families that pretend to be normal.
Middle-class families, with their clean lawns and family portraits, their holiday newsletters and “good schools,” are often master illusionists. Behind the smiling photos, birthday cakes, and hand-me-down heirlooms lies a legacy of favoritism, silence, manipulation—and …