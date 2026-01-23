Father & Co.

This case highlights a critical intersection between disability rights and due process. When parents advocate for accommodations and special education services—rights explicitly protected under IDEA—they shouldn't face the threat of child welfare investigations as retaliation. The distinction between genuine safety concerns and institutional resistance to parental advocacy needs clearer guardrails. Families navigating disability services are already dealing with complex systems; weaponizing CPS referrals against 'difficult' parents who push for their children's legal rights undermines both child protection legitimacy and educational accountability.

