When Pregnancy Trauma Destroyed My Marriage and Stole My Fatherhood: A Journey Through Emotional Turmoil, False Accusations, and an Unjust System
Marriage is supposed to be a partnership where love and commitment carry you through the toughest storms. For me, those storms came with brutal force when my ex-wife and I started trying to build our family. What began as a hopeful journey to parenthood slowly became a nightmare, as pregnancy complications and trauma consumed our lives. With each loss—f…