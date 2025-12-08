Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
5h

Tyler v. Hennepin County already has addressed this issue. Administrative authority has now been gutted by the SCOTUS case of Loper Bright v. Raimondo case and the 2025 SCOTUS case of Williams v. Reed (No immunities for any government agency or public official). Trump v. Slaughter is going to put the final nail in the coffin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture