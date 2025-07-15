Father & Co.

Father & Co.

HFCRights
Jul 15

Yep , they are a part of the plot to keep us in court and separated from our children. Kind of like, nice you gave out an extra 10% of speeding tickets, you get a pat on the back .

The Power of Pain
Jul 15

The officer I reported assault too lied on the report. Now shes testifying against me in court. I hate this world anymore.

