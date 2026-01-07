A federal appeal now pending in the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit highlights a recurring and dangerous pattern in the justice system: disabled parents being denied basic accommodations at the exact moment their rights are most vulnerable.

In the case, Marc H. Fishman alleges that New Rochelle police refused to allow his court-assigned ADA cognitive aide to assist him during a custodial interrogation—despite repeated requests and prior court authorization.

The interview involved complicated family-court orders and custody documentation. Without assistance, Fishman argues, he was unable to effectively communicate or protect himself during questioning.

Why This Matters to Parents

For parents—especially those navigating custody disputes—police encounters can become inflection points that shape years of litigation. When disability accommodations are denied:

Parents may be misunderstood or misrepresented

Statements may be taken without meaningful comprehension

Arrests can trigger family-court consequences

Disability itself becomes weaponized rather than protected

The appeal emphasizes that disability rights do not disappear during police encounters. Federal law requires meaningful access, not discretionary belief by officers.

A Systemic Problem, Not an Isolated Incident

According to court filings, officers did not dispute Fishman’s disability—but admitted they did not “accept” it and therefore refused accommodation. No interactive process was attempted. No alternative support was offered.

This pattern mirrors complaints raised by many disabled parents nationwide: disbelief, dismissal, and denial—followed by cascading legal harm.

What’s at Stake

If the appellate court reverses the lower court’s ruling, the case could reinforce a critical principle:

Parents with disabilities are entitled to support, fairness, and access—especially when law enforcement actions can affect custody, reputation, and family stability.

Father & Co. will continue to track this case as part of our broader reporting on disability rights, family-court systems, and parental due process.