A hard truth conservatives can’t afford to ignore is now before the Texas Supreme Court.

The case, In the Interest of K.N. et al., is being framed by activists as a test of “parental rights” versus government overreach. But stripped of slogans, the question is more uncomfortable—and more urgent:

At what point does the law stop defending families and start shielding abuse?

This is not an abstract debate. Each year, thousands of American children die from abuse or neglect. Most are under three. Most are harmed by parents or caregivers. And many were already known to child-protection authorities before it was too late.

Conservatives have long been right to warn against bureaucratic excess, ideological intrusion into the family, and state systems that confuse poverty with neglect. But a growing absolutist strain within the parental-rights movement is now pushing a legal framework that risks swinging the pendulum too far the other way—toward constitutional paralysis in the face of real danger.

Parental Rights Were Never Meant to Be Absolute

The American tradition has always treated parental authority as power paired with responsibility—not unchecked control.

Even the landmark Supreme Court case most often cited by parental-rights advocates, Troxel v. Granville, did not elevate parents above all other interests. It protected fit parents from arbitrary state interference, not abusive parents from accountability.

Justice John Paul Stevens made the point plainly in dissent: family-law cases are not a two-party fight between parents and the state. There is always a third party—the child—whose rights and safety matter.

Any framework that erases that third interest is not conservative. It is reckless.

When “Actual Harm” Becomes the Legal Threshold

What makes the Texas case so consequential is the argument being advanced: that the state should be barred from intervening unless “actual harm” is conclusively proven—and that even severe warning signs may not be enough.

That approach sounds principled until you follow it to its logical end.

Child protection is preventative by design. Waiting for broken bones, starvation, sexual assault, or death is not restraint—it is abdication.

As one Texas physician testified to Congress, abusive parents have retained decision-making authority even after children suffered intentional starvation, burns, amputations, and prolonged neglect. Raising the evidentiary bar further does not protect families; it protects the worst actors within them.

The Conservative Case for Child Protection

This is where the center-right must speak clearly.

A limited government still has core duties. One of them—recognized for centuries under the doctrine of parens patriae—is protecting those who cannot protect themselves.

That duty does not disappear because government sometimes gets it wrong. Police misconduct does not eliminate the need for law enforcement. CPS failures do not eliminate the need for child protection.

The answer to bureaucratic failure is better standards, earlier intervention, and accountability, not constitutional handcuffs that force authorities to look away until tragedy is undeniable.

The Ideological Inconsistency No One Wants to Admit

There is also an uncomfortable contradiction at the heart of today’s parental-rights movement.

The same political forces arguing that the state must never question parental judgment have shown little hesitation in supporting aggressive state intervention in other family contexts—particularly around medical decisions, education, or cultural values they oppose.

Rights that apply only when parents make the “right” choices are not rights. They are permissions.

True constitutionalism demands consistency, not ideological convenience.

Children Are Not Property

Perhaps the most troubling implication of the arguments now before the Texas Supreme Court is the quiet reframing of children—not as rights-bearing individuals, but as extensions of adult will.

That is not the conservative tradition. It is closer to the logic rejected by centuries of common law, moral teaching, and constitutional balance.

Children are family members, not possessions. Their dignity, bodily integrity, and safety are not optional considerations to be weighed last.

As Steve Kennedy recently warned in The New Republic, a system that treats children as mere collateral in adult liberty disputes abandons one of law’s most basic purposes: protecting the vulnerable.

Why This Case Matters Beyond Texas

If the Texas Supreme Court adopts an absolutist reading of parental rights, the ruling will not stay in Texas.

It will become a model brief.

A fundraising pitch.

A template for legislation and litigation nationwide.

Other states will follow. Federal proposals will echo it. And courts will be asked—again and again—to tolerate escalating harm in the name of restraint.

That is not a theoretical risk. It is the explicit strategy being pursued.

A Better Way Forward

A child-centered standard is not anti-parent. It is pro-family.

It recognizes three truths at once:

Most parents love their children and deserve deference. Some parents do terrible harm and cannot be trusted with unchecked power. The state must be able to act before harm becomes fatal.

Parental authority should end where serious risk begins. That line is not tyranny. It is civilization.

The Bottom Line

Conservatives are right to defend families from ideological overreach and bureaucratic abuse. But we cannot defend liberty by turning away from suffering children.

A Constitution that shields abusers is not protecting families.

A legal system that waits for bodies is not exercising restraint.

And a movement that forgets children is not pro-life, pro-family, or pro-justice.

Kids can’t wait for us to get this wrong.

