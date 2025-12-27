I was told my desire to see my child didn’t feel genuine.

Not because I missed visits.

Not because I failed to show up.

Not because I disappeared.

But because my messages referenced court orders.

That was the accusation—delivered politely, wrapped in concern, and framed as sadness.

According to the message, my efforts to see my child appeared to be “more about legal documentation than a genuine desire to spend time.”

This is how modern parental erasure works.

Not through outright denial.

Not through screaming or threats.

But through reframing.

When Parenting Time Becomes a “Favor”

I am a parent with court-ordered parenting time.

Or at least, I am on paper.

In practice, I am offered supervised, public, pre-approved meetings—subject to comfort, availability, and location approval—despite no court finding requiring supervision.

Libraries. Neutral spaces. Short windows. Conditional access.

And when I ask—calmly, consistently, in writing—for my court-ordered time to be enforced, the request itself becomes suspect.

“Why are you being legal about this?”

“Why can’t you just meet somewhere public?”

“Why does it feel like paperwork matters more than the child?”

This is the trap.

If you don’t document, you’re accused of not trying.

If you do document, you’re accused of not caring.

The Myth of “Reasonable Alternatives”

The message I received offered flexibility.

Christmas Eve.

The day after.

Maybe Christmas morning, if we could agree on a location.

It sounded generous.

But it quietly erased the reality that I have not had meaningful parenting time in years, despite court orders saying otherwise.

It treated my relationship with my child as something to be scheduled around comfort, not protected by law.

It suggested that the barrier wasn’t denial—it was logistics.

That is how denial survives scrutiny.

When Courts Do Nothing, Narratives Win

The most damaging part of this moment wasn’t the message itself.

It was the silence behind it.

No enforcement.

No consequence.

No intervention.

Years of filings. Motions. Requests. Exhaustion.

And when the system refuses to act, one parent’s narrative becomes the truth by default.

The parent who insists on structure is “difficult.”

The parent who complies with obstruction is “reasonable.”

The parent who disappears slowly is blamed for vanishing.

This Is Not a Private Dispute

This is not about one family.

This is about a system that allows:

Court orders to exist without enforcement

Supervision to be imposed without findings

Delay to become de facto termination

Language to replace law

It is about how polite obstruction becomes permanent separation.

I Am Still Here

I am still writing.

Still asking.

Still documenting—because documentation is the only proof that love didn’t fade, it was blocked.

And if that is called “legal,” so be it.

Because love that isn’t protected by the system is love the system is willing to erase.

Father & Co. covers parental rights, family court accountability, and the systems that separate children from fit parents without due process.

Public Accountability Statement

I am a parent with existing court orders governing my relationship with my child. For an extended period of time, those orders have not been enforced, despite repeated good-faith efforts to seek compliance through appropriate legal channels.

I have consistently requested parenting time as outlined by the court. In response, I have been offered limited, supervised, or conditional alternatives not required by any court finding, while enforcement mechanisms have remained inactive.

When I have documented these issues in writing—as advised by legal professionals and court procedure—those efforts have been reframed as evidence of improper motive rather than necessity.

I am sharing this experience not to disparage any individual, but to highlight a systemic failure:

When courts do not enforce their own orders, access to a child becomes subject to unilateral discretion, narrative framing, and delay.

This dynamic harms children, erases parents, and undermines the rule of law.

Accountability requires more than orders on paper.

It requires enforcement in practice.