For parents who have been through family court, one lesson comes fast and hard: who the judge is often matters as much as what the law says.

That reality is why a growing fight over judicial reform in South Carolina deserves national attention — especially from families who have experienced opaque rulings, limited accountability, or courts that feel structurally insulated from consequences.

At issue is how judges are selected — and who controls the process.

A System Few Parents Know Exists

South Carolina is one of only two states where lawmakers directly elect judges. Before any judicial candidate can even be considered, they must be screened and approved by a legislative panel known as the Judicial Merit Selection Commission (JMSC).

The commission decides who is “qualified.” Lawmakers then vote — often unanimously — on the candidates the commission advances.

For families navigating custody, child support, or protection order proceedings, this structure can feel alarmingly distant from accountability. Judges do not answer to voters. They do not face retention elections. And the same legislators who pass family-law statutes often control who gets elevated to the bench.

Why Parents Are Paying Attention Now

A grassroots reform effort led by South Carolina businessman Rom Reddy and the organization DOGE SC is pushing to break the legislature’s monopoly over judicial screening.

The proposal would shift appointment power toward the governor, restructure the JMSC, and introduce greater separation between lawmakers and the judges who later interpret their laws.

Supporters argue this could reduce insider favoritism and make the system more transparent. Critics counter that it merely shifts power from one political branch to another.

But for parents who have felt trapped inside family courts with no meaningful appeal, the deeper issue is this:

Any system that concentrates power without transparency invites abuse.

Family Court Is Where Power Is Felt Most

Unlike criminal courts, family courts operate with wide discretion and limited procedural safeguards. Judges routinely decide:

Whether a parent sees their child

How allegations are weighed without full evidentiary hearings

Whether financial obligations are realistic or punitive

How much process is “enough” before irreversible orders are entered

When those judges are selected through an opaque, legislator-controlled pipeline, families are left with few answers — and fewer remedies.

Parents don’t need judges who are political.

They need judges who are independent, accountable, and insulated from insider pressure.

Reform Is Not Radical — It’s Structural

Some political figures have proposed more dramatic changes, including popular elections of judges. Others argue for modest transparency tweaks.

DOGE SC’s proposal sits somewhere in the middle. Whether it is the “right” fix is debatable. But the conversation it has forced into public view is long overdue.

For years, family-court harm has been dismissed as anecdotal, emotional, or unavoidable. Judicial selection systems are rarely discussed — even though they shape every ruling downstream.

Why This Matters Beyond South Carolina

South Carolina’s debate mirrors a national problem:

Family courts wield enormous power over parents’ lives while operating with minimal oversight and near-total insulation from democratic accountability.

Whether reform comes through governors, voters, independent commissions, or hybrid models, one principle should be non-negotiable:

Parents should not be subject to life-altering decisions made by systems that cannot explain how judges got there — or how they are held accountable afterward.

Judicial reform is not an abstract policy fight.

For families, it is personal.

