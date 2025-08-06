Father & Co.

I hate to say it, but when fathers are willfully cut off from their kid(s) in violation of court order(s), and don't give a shit and stop seeing the kid(s), and then cut off the child support because of it, the courts go into panic mode. They try dragging fathers into court and demand to know why they aren't paying support, but when the father says I haven't seen the children for 1,743 days, 5 months, 1 year, 2 years, 5 years, etc., so I am not a parent by definition; therefore, I am not paying ANY support whatsoever if I'm not a parent, the courts/government DOES NOT HAVE A LEG TO STAND ON.

Several states have statutes on this. NY Domestic Relations Law, DRL §241 says this. State caselaw says it. The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled several years ago, in State v. Nelson, 842 N.W.2d 433 (2014), a 4-3 decision, that child support IS NOT ONLY financial support; it is emotional and psychological support as well. https://law.justia.com/cases/minnesota/supreme-court/2014/a12-71.html. In 1999, the Minnesota Supreme Court in Holmberg v. Holmberg, 588 N.W.2d 720, declared that Minnesota's administrative child support process was unconstitutional because it violated the state's separation of powers doctrine.

If a parent willfully denies the other parent of the children in violation of a SPECIFIC court order, then child support and/or alimony can be suspended and/or terminated.

The U.S. Supreme Court and state supreme courts tell us over and over again that visitation and custody are ALL of what we call "PARENTAL RIGHTS", and a total denial of those rights is a DENIAL OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. If that's the case, then there is NO OBLIGATION TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT. The Courts can drag you into court, yell and scream at you, but you have the upper hand. All you say is that you haven't seen your kid(s), so therefore by law, I am not a parent. If I am not a parent, I am not obligated to pay child support to children that are NOT mine. The Family Court judges will terroristically threaten dad with physical and emotional harm, scream at him, cajole, arm-twist, yada, yada, yada. Dads need to stand his ground when not being allowed to see their children. Apparently, when they were married and paying all of the bills, Dad was O.K. But, upon entering divorce court he's no longer O.K. and needs to be browbeaten, tortured, extorted, and become a Dad Beaten Dead (not a Deadbeat Dad) and pay all of the money he has made, ever made, or will ever make if he wants to see his kids, even though he has a SPECIFIED Court order detailing what days, times, weekends, holidays, school vacations, summer vacations he is supposed to see his kid(s).

That's what I tell everyone: Make sure you have a specifically spelled out parenting time/visitation/custody order specifically stating you have joint legal and physical custody with days and times during the week and weekends (preferably if you can get 3 weekends per month, e.g., 1st, 3rd & 4th; ex will get the 2nd weekend [and 5th weekend 3 times per year]. Make sure you spell out when you're taking summer vacations and school vacations from what day to what day, with alternating every year starting with Odd-Even year scenario. Make sure you have Father's Day from 9AM-9PM, and your Birthday from 9AM-9PM. Make sure when it's the kid(s) birthday(s) you spell out you have them on their birthday from Noon-9AM or if it falls on your parenting time/visitation/custody weekend, that you have them and the ex can have them the following week. If the kid(s) birthday(s) fall during the ex's parenting time, you get them for their birthday(s) the following weekend.

If you have a specific, detailed parenting time/visitation/custody order spelling out days and times when you're supposed to have your kid(s), and the ex willfully violates that order or orders, and you can't get it enforced in the courts, that's when you move to terminate ALL child support and alimony after a significant period of parental rights denial(s) detailing exactly how many days you've been denied time with your kid(s). That's when the Family court judges go into a panic, because if everyone catches on to this defect in the system, the whole Title IV-D system collapses and federal funding stops going to the states.

