When International Custody Law Collides With Family Court Reality
A Maryland father is invoking the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction in an effort to have his child returned to Brazil—an extraordinary legal move that highlights how fragile parental rights can become once a custody dispute crosses borders.
According to reporting by The Daily Record, the father argues that the child was wrongfully retained in the United States and that international law—not state family court discretion—should govern the case. The request forces a rarely seen collision between treaty-based child return obligations and the often opaque realities of U.S. family court proceedings.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For parents navigating family court, the case is a reminder: once international borders are involved, the system changes fast—and not always in ways that favor transparency, speed, or due process.
What the Hague Convention Is—and What It Is Not
The Hague Convention is designed to address one narrow issue: whether a child has been wrongfully removed from—or retained outside—their country of habitual residence.
It is not a custody determination.
Under the treaty:
Courts are supposed to act quickly.
Judges do not weigh “best interests” in the traditional sense.
The central question is whether one parent violated custody rights under the law of the child’s habitual residence.
If wrongful retention is found, the default remedy is return of the child to that country—where custody disputes are then resolved locally.
In theory, this provides clarity and consistency. In practice, outcomes often depend on how domestic courts interpret exceptions and procedural hurdles.
Why These Cases Are So Difficult in Practice
Hague Convention cases are notoriously complex for several reasons:
1. Competing legal frameworks
Federal treaty obligations must be applied by state or federal courts accustomed to discretionary family law standards.
2. Delays undermine the treaty’s purpose
The Convention emphasizes speed. But real-world litigation often drags on, weakening claims of habitual residence and entrenching the child’s current situation.
3. Broad exceptions swallow the rule
Courts may deny return if they find:
A “grave risk” of harm
The child is now “settled” in the new country
The petitioner consented or acquiesced
These exceptions—while necessary—are sometimes applied expansively, turning what should be a narrow inquiry into a quasi-custody trial.
The Father & Co. Reality Check
For parents watching this case, especially fathers, the underlying fear is familiar: international law may promise protection, but family court culture often decides outcomes.
When courts:
Defer heavily to allegations without full evidentiary testing
Allow procedural delays to reshape “status quo”
Conflate child return with custody fitness
the Hague Convention’s safeguards weaken.
This case also exposes a deeper problem: many parents don’t realize they even have Hague rights until it’s almost too late. Once a child has been in the U.S. long enough, courts may treat return as disruptive—even if the original retention violated international law.
Why This Case Matters Beyond One Family
This isn’t just an international dispute—it’s a warning flare for domestic family court reform.
If courts struggle to enforce a binding international treaty with clear standards, what does that say about:
Ordinary interstate custody enforcement?
Compliance with federal constitutional rights?
The system’s ability to correct wrongful removals quickly?
For Father & Co., this case fits a broader pattern: systems built to protect children often fail to protect parental rights when procedure gives way to discretion.
What Parents Should Take From This
If international custody is even a remote possibility, parents should know:
Timing is everything. Delay can destroy a Hague claim.
Documentation matters. Custody rights under foreign law must be clearly established.
Allegations can reshape outcomes fast. Even untested claims may trigger exceptions.
U.S. family courts are not neutral forums once “best interests” creep in.
International law offers tools—but only if parents act early, decisively, and with eyes wide open.
The Bigger Question
If a treaty meant to prevent international child abduction can be neutralized by delay, discretion, and domestic bias—how many parents never even realize what protections they’ve lost?
That question doesn’t stop at Brazil. It reaches every parent who assumes the law will work as written—until it doesn’t.
Father & Co. will continue tracking cases where procedure, power, and parental rights collide—especially when the system claims to be acting “for the child” while silencing one parent entirely.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In New Jersey in 2014, a New Jersey father whose child was spirited to Spain by his former spouse won a nearly $1 million verdict against the New Jersey law firm that represented the woman.
A jury in Bergen County, N.J., awarded $950,000 to Roy Innes and his daughter in their suit against Lesnevich & Marzano-Lesnevich and name partner Madeline Marzano-Lesnevich, the New Jersey Law Journal reports. The suit faulted the law firm for releasing the child’s passport to the mother, Maria Jose Carrascosa. Innes v. Marzano-Lesnevich, 435 N.J. Super. 198, 87 A.3d 775 (2014).
In 2014, the N.J. Appellate Division reversed an additional $424,000 awarded against Lesnevich & Marzano-Lesnevich on behalf of the daughter of Peter Innes, who was taken to Spain at the age of 4. The court found that proof of injury of emotional distress to the daughter was lacking because the girl was unavailable as a witness.
At the time the child was 11. She remained in Spain where she was raised by her grandparents. The mother, Carrascosa, returned to the United States without the girl in 2006 and spent 14 years in prison. The father had to go to Spain to see his daughter. Spain would not release her during the entirety of her minority.
Marzano-Lesnevich’s husband, Walter Lesnevich, represented the law firm. He called the case a “nightmare” and told the National Law Journal it establishes “a new standard of responsibility by a matrimonial lawyer to their nonclient.”
The law firm got the passport along with the case files after Carrascosa fired her prior lawyer. Lesnevich says his wife did release the passport, but she didn’t know she was supposed to act as trustee.
“Everybody feels very sorry for the father so they just threw out the book and changed the law up and down,” he told the NLJ.
Yet, Innes did not get his child back under the Hague Convention. Spain refused to release the child to him.
This ends once Divorce severs economic attachment.