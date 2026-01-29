Father & Co.

In New Jersey in 2014, a New Jersey father whose child was spirited to Spain by his former spouse won a nearly $1 million verdict against the New Jersey law firm that represented the woman.

A jury in Bergen County, N.J., awarded $950,000 to Roy Innes and his daughter in their suit against Lesnevich & Marzano-Lesnevich and name partner Madeline Marzano-Lesnevich, the New Jersey Law Journal reports. The suit faulted the law firm for releasing the child’s passport to the mother, Maria Jose Carrascosa. Innes v. Marzano-Lesnevich, 435 N.J. Super. 198, 87 A.3d 775 (2014).

In 2014, the N.J. Appellate Division reversed an additional $424,000 awarded against Lesnevich & Marzano-Lesnevich on behalf of the daughter of Peter Innes, who was taken to Spain at the age of 4. The court found that proof of injury of emotional distress to the daughter was lacking because the girl was unavailable as a witness.

At the time the child was 11. She remained in Spain where she was raised by her grandparents. The mother, Carrascosa, returned to the United States without the girl in 2006 and spent 14 years in prison. The father had to go to Spain to see his daughter. Spain would not release her during the entirety of her minority.

Marzano-Lesnevich’s husband, Walter Lesnevich, represented the law firm. He called the case a “nightmare” and told the National Law Journal it establishes “a new standard of responsibility by a matrimonial lawyer to their nonclient.”

The law firm got the passport along with the case files after Carrascosa fired her prior lawyer. Lesnevich says his wife did release the passport, but she didn’t know she was supposed to act as trustee.

“Everybody feels very sorry for the father so they just threw out the book and changed the law up and down,” he told the NLJ.

Yet, Innes did not get his child back under the Hague Convention. Spain refused to release the child to him.

This ends once Divorce severs economic attachment.

