By Michael Phillips | Father & Co.

A recent Daily Mail column described something many therapists say is common: the fleeting, taboo fantasy some unhappily married parents have that their spouse’s absence — even through death — would solve everything. Framed sympathetically, it’s presented as a private thought, a symptom of marital unhappiness rather than a warning sign.

Family court data draws a sharper line than a lifestyle column does. The distinction that matters isn’t between parents who have dark thoughts and parents who don’t — most people in miserable marriages have them at some point. It’s between the hostility that stays private and the hostility that gets channeled through a child.

Hostility isn’t what harms children. Turning a child into the vehicle for that hostility does.

How Common Is This, Really

Parental alienation isn’t a fringe phenomenon in family court. Bernet’s 2008 analysis estimated it arises in roughly a quarter of custody disputes — an estimated 185,000 affected children nationally at the time of the study. Kopetski’s earlier clinical sample, drawn from over 600 families studied between 1975 and 1995, put alienating behavior at closer to one in five cases. The numbers shift depending on methodology and era, but the throughline holds: this shows up in a meaningful share of contested custody cases, not an outlier fraction.

The Mechanism, Not the Fantasy

Johnston and Kelly’s research, foundational to how family courts now understand alienation, rejected the older theory that one “indoctrinating” parent is the principal driver. Instead, they found children’s rejection of a parent has multiple determinants — and that alienating behavior by an emotionally needy parent in role-reversal with the child was a strong predictor of that rejection, regardless of whether that parent was the mother or father.

Separate research on high-conflict divorce backs this up with a specific mechanism: children who are drawn directly into parental disputes — asked to carry hostile messages, exposed to belittling comments about the other parent, or forbidden from mentioning them — show significantly more behavioral problems than children whose parents keep conflict away from them. The Daily Mail’s “fantasy” isn’t the mechanism. What the research flags is what happens after: whether hostility stays a private thought or becomes something acted out through the child.

What Gender Actually Predicts — And Doesn’t

The most detailed data here comes from Harman, Giancarlo, Lorandos & Ludmer’s 2023 study of 500 Canadian trial-level custody cases spanning 16 years — a deliberate attempt to test earlier, more contested findings using trial records rather than the thinner appellate summaries prior studies relied on.

The results cut in more than one direction. Alienating mothers were significantly more likely than alienating fathers to lose custody (31.4% vs. 18.1%) and to lose their case outright (33.1% vs. 12.2%). That’s a real, statistically significant finding — though the authors themselves flag that the effect sizes were small, with gender accounting for only about 10% of the variance in outcomes. Gender showed up as a factor, but it wasn’t close to the dominant one.

The same study found the reverse pattern on the other side of the ledger: fathers were significantly more likely to be the alienated — meaning targeted — parent overall, at 65.3% versus 34.7% for mothers. Combined with the custody-loss finding, a parent who alienates and a parent who gets alienated from aren’t interchangeable positions with symmetrical outcomes — but neither pattern maps onto a simple “the system favors one gender” narrative once both sides are considered together.

Where a separate, well-documented asymmetry does show up is narrower: Meier’s earlier U.S. study found that when mothers allege abuse and fathers cross-claim alienation, the mother’s risk of losing custody roughly doubles — an effect that doesn’t run symmetrically in reverse. That specific finding remains contested; the 2023 Canadian study was built in significant part to test it and did not replicate several of Meier’s core conclusions. The two bodies of research disagree, and that disagreement is itself worth reporting rather than picking a side.

When Allegations Get It Wrong in Both Directions

The 2023 study’s most granular finding may be its most useful one for understanding how allegations actually fare in court. Of 768 total abuse allegations made against alienated parents across the 500 cases, 70.6% were ultimately determined to be unsubstantiated or unfounded, and only 10.9% were substantiated. The authors are careful to note that “unsubstantiated” doesn’t mean “proven false” — only 2.1% were affirmatively determined to be false — but the gap between allegations made and allegations that hold up is large.

At the same time, the same dataset shows courts don’t uniformly discount every allegation raised. In 53 of the 500 cases, the court disagreed with a third-party investigator’s finding — sometimes crediting an allegation an investigator hadn’t substantiated, sometimes not substantiating a claim an investigator had backed. Both patterns — allegations that don’t hold up under investigation, and inconsistent treatment of the allegations that remain — are documented features of how these cases move through the system, not a one-sided failure mode.

Is It Even a Real Diagnosis?

Part of why this stays contested: parental alienation has never been formally adopted into the DSM as its own diagnosis. Advocates petitioned to have it recognized under the broader “parent-child relationship problem” category — defined in part by negative attributions of the other parent’s intentions and unwarranted feelings of estrangement — but it remains outside formal psychiatric classification. That hasn’t stopped it from functioning as a live legal concept in family court, where judges and custody evaluators weigh it regardless of its DSM status.

When Courts Act — And When They Don’t

Gardner’s follow-up of 99 previously diagnosed children found a stark split. In the 22 cases where courts restricted the alienating parent’s access or changed custody outright, symptoms of alienation dropped or disappeared entirely in all 22. In the 77 cases where courts left custody arrangements unchanged, alienation symptoms worsened in 70 of them — 90.9% of that group. It’s a striking before-and-after, though it comes from one clinician’s follow-up sample rather than an independently replicated study, so it’s worth treating as suggestive rather than settled.

The stakes when courts get it wrong can be severe. Watchdog tracking has identified over 700 children killed by a separating or divorcing parent, with researchers verifying that at least 101 of those children were not protected by family courts despite prior requests for intervention — a reminder that alienation and abuse claims sit inside a system where the cost of misjudging either direction is not abstract.

The Long Tail for Kids

Research tracking outcomes over time links parental alienation to lower self-esteem, depression, manipulative behavior patterns, and lasting attachment and relational difficulties in the children who go through it. This isn’t a dispute that resolves cleanly when a custody order is signed; the psychological effects follow kids well past childhood.

What the Swapped-Jerseys Test Shows

Alienating behavior itself doesn’t sort cleanly by gender when you look at the full dataset.

Run the data through that standard, and the picture is more layered than a clean win for either side of the custody-reform debate. Alienating behavior itself doesn’t sort cleanly by gender when you look at the full dataset — mothers were more likely to lose custody after being found to alienate, but fathers were more likely to be the targeted parent to begin with. Neither fact alone tells the whole story, and reporting one without the other would fail the test. Where the data shows a real, still-contested asymmetry is narrower: specifically, how courts weigh abuse allegations against alienation cross-claims — an area where two credible, competing studies reach different conclusions. That’s a distinction worth preserving rather than flattening into a bigger claim that the data doesn’t actually settle.

What the family court data says matters is what a parent does with hostility once a child is available as a vehicle for it.

The Daily Mail’s “taboo fantasy” may be common and mostly harmless as an isolated thought. What the family court data says matters is what a parent does with hostility once a child is available as a vehicle for it — and how inconsistently the system sorts true claims from false ones once that hostility surfaces as an allegation.

Sources: Bernet (2008); Kopetski (1991, 1998); Bala, Hunt & McCarney (2010); Harman, Giancarlo, Lorandos & Ludmer (2023), “Gender and Child Custody Outcomes Across 16 Years of Judicial Decisions Regarding Abuse and Parental Alienation,” Children and Youth Services Review 155; Meier et al. (2019, 2022); Gardner (2001) follow-up study; Johnston & Kelly, “Parental Alienation Syndrome and Parental Alienation: A Research Review”; Center for Judicial Excellence tracking data; Cummings, Goeke-Morey & Papp (2001); Bernet & Baker (2013) on DSM classification efforts.

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