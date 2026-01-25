A new report from KUOW highlights a growing and uncomfortable reality in Washington State: reforms designed to make it harder for Child Protective Services (CPS) to separate families may be leaving vulnerable children exposed—while offering parents fewer meaningful safeguards when the system does intervene.

The story is framed as a child-safety dilemma. But for families who have lived inside the family court and child welfare system, it reads like something more familiar: a policy swing that trades accountability for ideology, and due process for discretion.

What Changed—and Why Critics Are Alarmed

Washington lawmakers, responding to years of criticism that CPS removed children too quickly and disproportionately affected poor and minority families, raised the threshold for state intervention. The intent was clear: keep families together whenever possible, limit removals to truly extreme cases, and reduce the trauma of unnecessary separations.

But according to caseworkers, prosecutors, and child advocates interviewed by KUOW, the pendulum may have swung too far.

Reports describe situations where:

Children remained in dangerous environments longer than professionals believed was safe

Caseworkers felt constrained by higher legal standards and fear of liability

Judges hesitated to approve removals even when warning signs escalated

The result is not a smaller system—it’s a murkier one. One where harm is harder to stop early, and harder to explain later.

The False Choice: Overreach or Abandonment

This debate is often framed as binary: either CPS intervenes aggressively and destroys families, or it steps back and lets abuse go unchecked.

That framing is wrong—and dangerous.

What’s missing from Washington’s reforms is not compassion, but process.

Raising the bar for intervention without strengthening oversight, evidentiary standards, and parental rights doesn’t protect families. It simply shifts risk downstream—to children, to foster systems ill-prepared for crisis intake, and to parents who later face emergency actions with even fewer protections.

In practice, delayed intervention often leads to:

More severe removals later, under emergency conditions

Fewer services offered early, when families could still stabilize

Increased reliance on subjective judgment rather than documented evidence

This isn’t family preservation. It’s policy avoidance.

Family Court’s Quiet Role in the Crisis

The KUOW piece focuses on CPS, but it leaves one institution largely unexamined: family court.

Once CPS does act, parents and children are funneled into a system with:

No jury

Relaxed evidence rules

Heavy reliance on agency reports

Limited cross-examination

Broad judicial discretion

In other words, the very safeguards that could balance child safety and parental rights are already weak. Making CPS hesitate before intervention, without reforming what happens after, compounds the risk.

Families don’t experience CPS reform as a thoughtful calibration. They experience it as unpredictability—long periods of inaction followed by sudden, overwhelming force.

Who Benefits From the Status Quo?

Washington’s reforms have reduced removals on paper. That’s politically attractive. But reduced removals are not the same as reduced harm.

The system now benefits:

Legislators who can claim reform without funding deeper oversight

Agencies shielded from accusations of “overreach”

Courts spared from earlier, more frequent hearings

Those who don’t benefit are children in unstable homes and parents who need support before a crisis becomes catastrophic.

A Better Standard: Early Help, Real Safeguards

The answer isn’t returning to the era of reflexive removals. It’s building a system that can act early and fairly.

That means:

Clear, evidence-based intervention thresholds

Mandatory early services before removal becomes likely

Stronger due process once courts are involved

Transparent review of CPS decisions—both actions and inaction

Family preservation should mean supporting families—not leaving them alone until something breaks.

Washington’s experience is a warning for other states racing to reform child welfare by statute alone. When lawmakers focus on optics instead of structure, children don’t become safer. They become statistics—counted later, after the damage is done.

Father & Co. will continue tracking how child welfare reforms intersect with family court power, parental rights, and the quiet erosion of accountability—because in this system, what happens before the headline is usually what matters most.