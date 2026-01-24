Family court likes to tell parents that “temporary” decisions are harmless and that missed hearings are their own fault. But what happens when a parent doesn’t miss court—when they are locked out of it?

That question is now at the center of Jeff Reichert’s case, where a federal court has confirmed what many parents already know from experience: family court can erase a parent procedurally long before it does so legally.

A Federal Judge Said What Family Court Wouldn’t

On January 13, 2026, a federal judge in Maryland granted Jeff Reichert the right to participate remotely in all pretrial proceedings as a reasonable accommodation under federal disability law.

Reichert has PTSD. In-person court appearances and interstate travel trigger symptoms that prevent meaningful participation. He didn’t ask for delay. He asked for access.

The federal court agreed.

Remote participation, the judge ruled, is a reasonable accommodation that allows Reichert to actually take part in his case.

That ruling didn’t touch custody. It didn’t weigh evidence. It answered a more basic question:

Can a disabled parent be heard in their own case?

Meanwhile, Family Court Kept Going—Without Him

While that federal ADA issue was pending, Reichert’s family court case in Anne Arundel County didn’t pause.

According to filings:

At least five hearings occurred without his participation

His requests for remote access were denied or ignored

The court proceeded as if his absence were voluntary

The child was never heard

This is the quiet mechanism of erasure in family court:

If you can’t physically appear—because the court denies accommodation—the system simply moves on and later blames you for not being there.

This Is How Parents Get Written Out of Their Own Cases

Family court treats non-appearance as misconduct. But when absence is caused by denied access, that logic collapses.

Reichert didn’t refuse to appear. He tried to appear in the only way his disability allowed.

After the federal ruling, he filed emergency motions in family court warning the court not to dismiss his case for “non-appearance” while ADA accommodations were still unresolved.

He wasn’t asking for special treatment. He was asking not to be punished for a barrier the court itself created.

That’s a distinction family court routinely refuses to make.

The Systemic Problem Parents Recognize Instantly

Parents who have been through family court will recognize this pattern immediately:

A parent raises a legitimate access issue The court treats it as a nuisance or delay tactic Hearings proceed anyway The parent is labeled uncooperative, absent, or disengaged The record hardens—without them

By the time a higher court intervenes, the damage is already done.

Federal disability law is supposed to prevent exactly this outcome. But enforcement usually comes after exclusion, not before.

Why This Case Matters to Every Parent—Disabled or Not

This isn’t just about disability.

It’s about what happens when procedure outruns fairness.

If family court can proceed without one parent present—and then penalize them for not being present—no parent is safe. Disability just makes the mechanism visible.

Today it’s PTSD. Tomorrow it’s childcare, work conflicts, medical crises, or geography.

Family court’s answer is always the same:

The hearing went forward.

This Was Preventable

Nothing in this case required radical reform.

The court could have:

Paused hearings until access was resolved

Granted temporary remote access

Distinguished exclusion from non-appearance

Instead, it moved forward.

That choice matters.

Family Court’s Legitimacy Depends on Who Gets Heard

Family court exercises extraordinary power over families while operating with fewer safeguards than almost any other courtroom in America.

That power is only legitimate if both parents are actually allowed to participate.

Jeff Reichert’s case exposes what happens when that condition fails.

And it raises a question every parent should be asking:

If the system can proceed without one parent—and call it justice—what exactly is it protecting?

