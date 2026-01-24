When Family Court Proceeds Without a Parent, That’s Not “Non-Appearance.” It’s Exclusion.
Family court likes to tell parents that “temporary” decisions are harmless and that missed hearings are their own fault. But what happens when a parent doesn’t miss court—when they are locked out of it?
That question is now at the center of Jeff Reichert’s case, where a federal court has confirmed what many parents already know from experience: family court can erase a parent procedurally long before it does so legally.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A Federal Judge Said What Family Court Wouldn’t
On January 13, 2026, a federal judge in Maryland granted Jeff Reichert the right to participate remotely in all pretrial proceedings as a reasonable accommodation under federal disability law.
Reichert has PTSD. In-person court appearances and interstate travel trigger symptoms that prevent meaningful participation. He didn’t ask for delay. He asked for access.
The federal court agreed.
Remote participation, the judge ruled, is a reasonable accommodation that allows Reichert to actually take part in his case.
That ruling didn’t touch custody. It didn’t weigh evidence. It answered a more basic question:
Can a disabled parent be heard in their own case?
Meanwhile, Family Court Kept Going—Without Him
While that federal ADA issue was pending, Reichert’s family court case in Anne Arundel County didn’t pause.
According to filings:
At least five hearings occurred without his participation
His requests for remote access were denied or ignored
The court proceeded as if his absence were voluntary
The child was never heard
This is the quiet mechanism of erasure in family court:
If you can’t physically appear—because the court denies accommodation—the system simply moves on and later blames you for not being there.
This Is How Parents Get Written Out of Their Own Cases
Family court treats non-appearance as misconduct. But when absence is caused by denied access, that logic collapses.
Reichert didn’t refuse to appear. He tried to appear in the only way his disability allowed.
After the federal ruling, he filed emergency motions in family court warning the court not to dismiss his case for “non-appearance” while ADA accommodations were still unresolved.
He wasn’t asking for special treatment. He was asking not to be punished for a barrier the court itself created.
That’s a distinction family court routinely refuses to make.
The Systemic Problem Parents Recognize Instantly
Parents who have been through family court will recognize this pattern immediately:
A parent raises a legitimate access issue
The court treats it as a nuisance or delay tactic
Hearings proceed anyway
The parent is labeled uncooperative, absent, or disengaged
The record hardens—without them
By the time a higher court intervenes, the damage is already done.
Federal disability law is supposed to prevent exactly this outcome. But enforcement usually comes after exclusion, not before.
Why This Case Matters to Every Parent—Disabled or Not
This isn’t just about disability.
It’s about what happens when procedure outruns fairness.
If family court can proceed without one parent present—and then penalize them for not being present—no parent is safe. Disability just makes the mechanism visible.
Today it’s PTSD. Tomorrow it’s childcare, work conflicts, medical crises, or geography.
Family court’s answer is always the same:
The hearing went forward.
This Was Preventable
Nothing in this case required radical reform.
The court could have:
Paused hearings until access was resolved
Granted temporary remote access
Distinguished exclusion from non-appearance
Instead, it moved forward.
That choice matters.
Family Court’s Legitimacy Depends on Who Gets Heard
Family court exercises extraordinary power over families while operating with fewer safeguards than almost any other courtroom in America.
That power is only legitimate if both parents are actually allowed to participate.
Jeff Reichert’s case exposes what happens when that condition fails.
And it raises a question every parent should be asking:
If the system can proceed without one parent—and call it justice—what exactly is it protecting?
Read more about the case at FreeGrantReichert.com.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
hen a parent with a disability is actively seeking to participate in a custody or family court proceeding, but the court denies or delays reasonable accommodations—such as remote access—the court risks violating that parent’s constitutional right to due process. Procedural due process, guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment, requires that a litigant have a “meaningful opportunity to be heard” before being deprived of liberty or property interests. In family law, this includes the “liberty interest in the care, custody, and control of their children.” When in-person court attendance is prevented by a medically documented disability, yet the court offers no meaningful alternative, such as remote appearance, this is not mere absence—it is exclusion. A parent who is “written out” of their own case due to a court-created access barrier is not afforded due process. Courts have an affirmative duty to ensure fundamental fairness, and to distinguish between willful nonappearance and court-induced exclusion.
Federal disability law reinforces this mandate. Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) provides that:
“No qualified individual with a disability shall, by reason of such disability, be excluded from participation in or be denied the benefits of the services, programs, or activities of a public entity, or be subjected to discrimination by any such entity.”
(42 U.S.C. § 12132)
Family and juvenile courts are expressly covered under Title II. As clarified by DOJ regulations:
“A public entity shall make reasonable modifications in policies, practices, or procedures when the modifications are necessary to avoid discrimination on the basis of disability...”
(28 C.F.R. § 35.130(b)(7))
This requirement applies to courtroom proceedings, and includes modifications such as adjusting hearing schedules and formats to allow remote participation. The DOJ and HHS have emphasized that:
“Courts must also make reasonable modifications to policies, practices, and procedures where necessary to avoid discrimination on the basis of disability.”
(DOJ/HHS Technical Assistance, 2015)
In Duvall v. County of Kitsap, 260 F.3d 1124 (9th Cir. 2001), the Ninth Circuit held that failure to provide reasonable accommodations to ensure meaningful access to the courts can constitute a violation of both the ADA and the U.S. Constitution. In Duvall, a deaf litigant requested captioning and other assistance to meaningfully participate in court proceedings. The court’s failure to grant reasonable accommodation led to a ruling that:
“A disabled plaintiff states a Title II claim by showing that he or she was excluded from participation in or denied the benefits of the public entity's services, programs, or activities, or was otherwise discriminated against by the public entity, by reason of the plaintiff’s disability.” (Duvall, at 1135)
The Ninth Circuit further clarified that intentional discrimination can include “deliberate indifference,” and that when a public entity is put on notice of a need for accommodation, failure to act is actionable:
“Deliberate indifference requires both knowledge that a harm to a federally protected right is substantially likely, and a failure to act upon that likelihood.” (Duvall, at 1139)
In Reichert’s situation, as in Duvall, the litigant gave ample notice of his need for accommodation due to PTSD. The court’s refusal to act, despite that notice and even after a federal court recognized the legitimacy of the accommodation request, risks violating both due process and Title II. As Duvall makes clear, actual exclusion need not involve physical barriers; procedural barriers—such as denying necessary remote access—can be just as constitutionally and statutorily fatal. Reference Title II and Duval c. County of Kitsap in your cases.