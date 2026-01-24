Father & Co.

hen a parent with a disability is actively seeking to participate in a custody or family court proceeding, but the court denies or delays reasonable accommodations—such as remote access—the court risks violating that parent’s constitutional right to due process. Procedural due process, guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment, requires that a litigant have a “meaningful opportunity to be heard” before being deprived of liberty or property interests. In family law, this includes the “liberty interest in the care, custody, and control of their children.” When in-person court attendance is prevented by a medically documented disability, yet the court offers no meaningful alternative, such as remote appearance, this is not mere absence—it is exclusion. A parent who is “written out” of their own case due to a court-created access barrier is not afforded due process. Courts have an affirmative duty to ensure fundamental fairness, and to distinguish between willful nonappearance and court-induced exclusion.

Federal disability law reinforces this mandate. Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) provides that:

“No qualified individual with a disability shall, by reason of such disability, be excluded from participation in or be denied the benefits of the services, programs, or activities of a public entity, or be subjected to discrimination by any such entity.”

(42 U.S.C. § 12132)

Family and juvenile courts are expressly covered under Title II. As clarified by DOJ regulations:

“A public entity shall make reasonable modifications in policies, practices, or procedures when the modifications are necessary to avoid discrimination on the basis of disability...”

(28 C.F.R. § 35.130(b)(7))

This requirement applies to courtroom proceedings, and includes modifications such as adjusting hearing schedules and formats to allow remote participation. The DOJ and HHS have emphasized that:

“Courts must also make reasonable modifications to policies, practices, and procedures where necessary to avoid discrimination on the basis of disability.”

(DOJ/HHS Technical Assistance, 2015)

In Duvall v. County of Kitsap, 260 F.3d 1124 (9th Cir. 2001), the Ninth Circuit held that failure to provide reasonable accommodations to ensure meaningful access to the courts can constitute a violation of both the ADA and the U.S. Constitution. In Duvall, a deaf litigant requested captioning and other assistance to meaningfully participate in court proceedings. The court’s failure to grant reasonable accommodation led to a ruling that:

“A disabled plaintiff states a Title II claim by showing that he or she was excluded from participation in or denied the benefits of the public entity's services, programs, or activities, or was otherwise discriminated against by the public entity, by reason of the plaintiff’s disability.” (Duvall, at 1135)

The Ninth Circuit further clarified that intentional discrimination can include “deliberate indifference,” and that when a public entity is put on notice of a need for accommodation, failure to act is actionable:

“Deliberate indifference requires both knowledge that a harm to a federally protected right is substantially likely, and a failure to act upon that likelihood.” (Duvall, at 1139)

In Reichert’s situation, as in Duvall, the litigant gave ample notice of his need for accommodation due to PTSD. The court’s refusal to act, despite that notice and even after a federal court recognized the legitimacy of the accommodation request, risks violating both due process and Title II. As Duvall makes clear, actual exclusion need not involve physical barriers; procedural barriers—such as denying necessary remote access—can be just as constitutionally and statutorily fatal. Reference Title II and Duval c. County of Kitsap in your cases.

