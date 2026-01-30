More than 4,600 people in DeKalb County, including thousands of children, are now relying on hotels for shelter—a figure that should stop policymakers cold. What began as a temporary emergency response has quietly hardened into a long-term substitute for real housing policy, and families are paying the price.

The reporting out of Savannah Morning News documents a system under strain: extended-stay motels functioning as de facto housing, county dollars stretched thin, and parents trying to raise children in rooms designed for travelers, not families. This is not compassion scaled up. It’s crisis management frozen in place.

A Stopgap That Never Stops

Hotel sheltering made sense during acute emergencies—pandemics, sudden displacement, short-term surges. But using nightly rooms as a primary housing strategy years later signals a deeper failure. Hotels offer privacy and safety in the short run, but they lack stability, services, and pathways out. Kids bounce between school districts. Parents struggle with transportation and employment. Case management becomes fragmented. The meter keeps running.

And the meter matters. Taxpayers are funding nightly rates that often exceed what permanent supportive housing would cost over time—without building a single unit of long-term supply.

The Incentive Problem

When governments rely on hotels, incentives warp. Property owners are paid to remain temporary. Counties are rewarded for managing symptoms rather than solving causes. Nonprofits are forced into perpetual triage instead of durable placements. Meanwhile, zoning reform, permitting speed, and public-private partnerships that could add housing supply move at a glacial pace.

This is the uncomfortable truth: emergency programs are politically easier than structural fixes. They generate press releases, not homes.

Children Stuck in Limbo

For a publication focused on families, this is the hardest part to ignore. Children living in hotel rooms are not just “housed differently”—they’re developmentally constrained. No kitchens. No outdoor space. Limited routines. Constant uncertainty. We would never accept this as normal for foster care placements, yet we tolerate it for homelessness policy.

If the system produces thousands of children growing up in motel rooms, the system is broken.

What a Center-Right Reset Looks Like

A serious response doesn’t deny the humanitarian need—it refocuses it:

Time-limit hotel use with mandatory transition plans.

Fast-track housing supply through zoning reform, adaptive reuse, and by-right approvals.

Tie funding to exits , not nights booked.

Expand family-focused supportive housing that keeps kids stable in school.

Demand accountability from state and county leaders on measurable outcomes.

Compassion without outcomes isn’t compassion—it’s maintenance of failure.

The Hard Question

If thousands of families are still in hotels years after “emergency” became policy, what exactly are leaders waiting for? More funding? Another crisis? Or the political will to admit that stopgaps have replaced solutions?

Families don’t need indefinite shelter. They need homes.