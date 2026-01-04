Father & Co.

Bruce Eden
1h

Anyone nowadays using informal hand-shake agreements gets what they deserve. In today's litigious society, if you don't have a written contract/agreement/memorandum of understanding ("MOU"), you have nothing. Nada, nyet, nein! Even e-mails and texts are forming the basis of agreements and contracts. In other words, PUT EVERYTHING IN WRITING!!!!!!!!!!! And, this applies to family court agreements/MOUs/settlements. Make sure you put everything in writing. Cross the "T's" and dot the "I's" when it comes to parental rights, parenting time/visitation RIGHTS (days, times, holidays, vacations, summer vacations (and days and start and end times of each). Same goes for financials. Make sure you have all your financials documented, so if spousal support/alimony is ordered, there is a cut-off time to end alimony (no alimony if marriage is less than 10 years, 5 years of alimony for 15 year marriage, 8 years for 20 years, and after that NO alimony because the so-called "dependent" spouse should have either finished college and gotten a good-paying job, or had been working for a long while (in which case, alimony would be reduced based on annual tax returns by both parties), it should address serious income reductions/ increases of either spouse.

Child support should take into consideration as much as possible what child support covers. A good reference is NJ Child Support Guidelines, Appendix IX-A (8). In section 8, it gives a very detailed explanation of what child support is supposed to encompass (and, I'm sure many could add on), and what isn't covered (certain daycare expenses, private schooling, and some medical expenses).

Anyone coming into a marriage with real property (e.g., house, rental property, etc.) SHOULD NOT, and I repeat, SHOULD NOT, put said real properties into the other spouses name under any circumstance. Even if the spouse cajoles, begs, threatens, etc. If the spouse even hints at this before a marriage, she is not one to be married. Same goes for inheritances. And, I could run a long list of other issues, but too time consuming here.

