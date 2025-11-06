When criminal law replaces due process, justice collapses.

In recent days, a post has circulated claiming that Giselle Smiel is “charged with kidnapping, child stealing, and deprivation with child custody.” The post omits crucial facts — including that Ms. Smiel was never lawfully served with the revised custody order before her arrest, that she had lawful physical custody of her children for five years, and that she documented medical emergencies preventing her from attending the disputed hearing.

California Penal Code §§278 and 278.5 were written to punish true abductions — not to prosecute parents who lacked notice, acted under existing custody arrangements, or were caught in administrative errors. In practice, these statutes have become a blunt instrument in high-conflict custody cases, often used to criminalize parents rather than protect children.

In Ms. Smiel’s case, a commissioner who presided over the disputed order was later removed, and the court has sealed key records — even denying discovery requests. Meanwhile, social media “advocacy” pages have amplified unverified claims without context or evidence, primarily for clickbait purposes.

The Thunder Report & Father & Co. will continue to document these discrepancies, reviewing filings, timelines, and procedural records to ensure transparency in People v. Smiel.

Justice requires truth — not headlines.

