When Custody Exchanges Turn Dangerous
What the Barstow Arrest Reveals About Family Court Blind Spots
A recent arrest in Barstow, California underscores a recurring and uncomfortable truth about modern family court systems: custody disputes don’t always stay civil—and when they spiral, children are often the ones put at risk.
According to reporting by VVNG, a Barstow woman was arrested on felony child endangerment charges following a custody exchange that allegedly escalated into dangerous behavior. Law enforcement intervened after determining that the situation posed a serious risk to the child involved. The case is now moving through the criminal justice system, separate from—but deeply connected to—the underlying family court dispute.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
While the facts will ultimately be tested in court, the incident raises broader questions about how custody exchanges are handled, monitored, and enforced—especially when conflict between parents is already high.
The Custody Exchange Problem No One Likes to Talk About
Custody exchanges are among the most volatile moments in family law. They are often the only time separated parents must interact directly, sometimes after months or years of litigation, restraining orders, or unresolved grievances.
Family courts tend to treat these exchanges as routine logistical matters. In practice, they can be flashpoints for:
Escalating hostility
Impulsive or reckless behavior
Emotional manipulation
Attempts to assert control rather than cooperate
When courts assume “normal behavior” in deeply abnormal relational dynamics, they leave children exposed.
Criminal Law Steps In Where Family Court Falls Short
What’s notable in this case is not just the arrest—but the fact that criminal law, not family court, ultimately stepped in to protect the child.
Family courts are designed to manage disputes, not to respond in real time to dangerous conduct. Judges often rely on after-the-fact filings, declarations, or motions—long after a risky exchange has already occurred.
Law enforcement, by contrast, deals with immediacy. When a child is endangered in the moment, police intervention becomes the only effective safeguard.
This disconnect highlights a systemic gap:
Family courts order exchanges
Police respond to consequences
There is often little coordination between the two.
A Gender-Neutral Issue—But Not a Neutral Outcome
It’s important to be clear: child endangerment is not a “mother problem” or a “father problem.” It is a conflict problem—and one that can involve either parent.
But public narratives frequently flatten these cases into stereotypes:
One parent is instantly labeled “the bad one”
The broader systemic failures are ignored
Warning signs leading up to the incident are rarely examined
From a center-right perspective, accountability matters—but so does prevention. A system that waits for criminal behavior before acting is not a system oriented toward child safety.
What This Case Should Force Courts to Reconsider
Cases like this should prompt serious reform discussions, including:
Supervised exchanges in high-conflict cases
Neutral exchange locations (police stations or court-approved facilities)
Clear enforcement mechanisms when exchanges become unsafe
Early intervention standards when repeated conflict is documented
These are not radical ideas. They are basic risk-management measures—long used in other areas of law but inconsistently applied in family court.
The Child Is the Only Non-Optional Party
Parents can argue. Lawyers can file motions. Courts can delay decisions.
Children, however, have no choice but to live inside the outcomes.
When custody exchanges turn into criminal matters, it is a signal that the system failed long before the arrest occurred.
Family court should not require a felony charge to recognize danger.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A step in the right direction would be: abolish marriage completely! Dealing with the children born out of wedlock is more difficult to enforce measures that could protect them. I have my own opinions that I'm not prepared to reveal here, but a solution that protects children better still stands little chance of happening because of the legal monstrosity known as "family courts." I have my own title for them, but again, nobody elected me; I'm not corrupt enough to make it as a lawmaker.
M A