A recent arrest in Barstow, California underscores a recurring and uncomfortable truth about modern family court systems: custody disputes don’t always stay civil—and when they spiral, children are often the ones put at risk.

According to reporting by VVNG, a Barstow woman was arrested on felony child endangerment charges following a custody exchange that allegedly escalated into dangerous behavior. Law enforcement intervened after determining that the situation posed a serious risk to the child involved. The case is now moving through the criminal justice system, separate from—but deeply connected to—the underlying family court dispute.

While the facts will ultimately be tested in court, the incident raises broader questions about how custody exchanges are handled, monitored, and enforced—especially when conflict between parents is already high.

The Custody Exchange Problem No One Likes to Talk About

Custody exchanges are among the most volatile moments in family law. They are often the only time separated parents must interact directly, sometimes after months or years of litigation, restraining orders, or unresolved grievances.

Family courts tend to treat these exchanges as routine logistical matters. In practice, they can be flashpoints for:

Escalating hostility

Impulsive or reckless behavior

Emotional manipulation

Attempts to assert control rather than cooperate

When courts assume “normal behavior” in deeply abnormal relational dynamics, they leave children exposed.

Criminal Law Steps In Where Family Court Falls Short

What’s notable in this case is not just the arrest—but the fact that criminal law, not family court, ultimately stepped in to protect the child.

Family courts are designed to manage disputes, not to respond in real time to dangerous conduct. Judges often rely on after-the-fact filings, declarations, or motions—long after a risky exchange has already occurred.

Law enforcement, by contrast, deals with immediacy. When a child is endangered in the moment, police intervention becomes the only effective safeguard.

This disconnect highlights a systemic gap:

Family courts order exchanges

Police respond to consequences

There is often little coordination between the two.

A Gender-Neutral Issue—But Not a Neutral Outcome

It’s important to be clear: child endangerment is not a “mother problem” or a “father problem.” It is a conflict problem—and one that can involve either parent.

But public narratives frequently flatten these cases into stereotypes:

One parent is instantly labeled “the bad one”

The broader systemic failures are ignored

Warning signs leading up to the incident are rarely examined

From a center-right perspective, accountability matters—but so does prevention. A system that waits for criminal behavior before acting is not a system oriented toward child safety.

What This Case Should Force Courts to Reconsider

Cases like this should prompt serious reform discussions, including:

Supervised exchanges in high-conflict cases

Neutral exchange locations (police stations or court-approved facilities)

Clear enforcement mechanisms when exchanges become unsafe

Early intervention standards when repeated conflict is documented

These are not radical ideas. They are basic risk-management measures—long used in other areas of law but inconsistently applied in family court.

The Child Is the Only Non-Optional Party

Parents can argue. Lawyers can file motions. Courts can delay decisions.

Children, however, have no choice but to live inside the outcomes.

When custody exchanges turn into criminal matters, it is a signal that the system failed long before the arrest occurred.

Family court should not require a felony charge to recognize danger.