HFCRights
5m

We need the Scandinavian Divorce here and now . Have you seen the Documentary Divorce Corp ?

https://youtu.be/yowwswpx-O8?si=TYQV0sMGeqmQ2yPc

This is what happens when Family Court creates a “non-custodial parent” just to make money.

A parent gets cut out, drained financially, and some get desperate because no loving parent wants to lose their child.

Scandinavian countries fixed this by severing economic attachment at divorce.

What happened?

• Child abuse calls dropped

• Divorce rates fell to 3%

• Kids stopped going missing

When you remove the profit incentive, families stabilize and children stay safe. Until we do that here, these stories will keep happening.

