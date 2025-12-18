Father & Co.

“Coercive control” is the latest legal scam masquerading as compassion. It’s a Rohrshach test dressed up as law—everyone sees whatever they want, and judges are handed unchecked discretion. That’s not an accident. This is about money. Title IV-D and VAWA funding reward systems that expand definitions, inflate allegations, and remove fathers faster. Vague terms like “patterns” and “unreasonable interference” are tailor-made for weaponized accusations in family court, where evidence barely matters. Once labeled an ‘abuser,’ you’re cooked—no charges, no conviction, no due process. Follow the incentives. When the definitions get fuzzier, the federal dollars get fatter.

Losing the criminal standards are making this to easy to Mis-apply It becomes another weapon of family court to criminalize and eliminate parents

In federal court - the One Taste case- coercive control was presented as undefined and unmeasured “brainwashing” and two women now stand convicted and awaiting sentencing This is a well intended term misapplied and used as a weapon in courts

Family courts hold no standards of evidence - I would vote against it asap

