And, you're expected to give your time and effort to the person to "fix their problem". When it becomes apparent that all of the facts have not been presented, and you're questioned as to your agency to help the person, you become the "bad guy"; it's your fault; and are browbeaten for it. You are then threatened for not giving all your time, energy and sometimes your own money in helping them.

The easy way to deal with such people is to cut them loose almost immediately before they continue to escalate threats and negative comments to others. Some of these people always complain about everyone else, complain about money, complain about the system, yet don't self-reflect on what they can do to turn around the situation or work with you as a "team". You're told to do things by these people that are impossible and if you don't do it, or can't do it, you're the cause of their problems. They are looking for someone else to blame for their problems. The other point is when they can't financially afford it, but want you to take it out of your pocket and time to help them. Yet, they show up to meet you in the biggest and newest Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Cadillac SUV, etc. That's when the arrangement becomes overly abusive.

You cannot become "co-dependent" with these people and will have to strongly tell them you are no longer involving yourself in their mental disorders and cut them off. You are not married to these types of people and don't need a relationship with them, because they will dump you like a hot potato the moment they can't get what they want, or the moment they do get what they want. They then forget about you and move on, while leaving you in the lurch. Some people have gone down the rabbit hole and cannot be helped. They need to work it out on their own and at their own time. You can be their support to a limited extent, but when it comes an almost untenable, or even parasitic relationship, it's time to say "Good Bye".

